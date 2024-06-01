TrueVisions snaps up broadcasting rights of all Euro 2024 matches

True Visions Group Ltd has obtained broadcasting rights of all Euro 2024 matches via satellite, cable, and mobile application, the company announced on Saturday.

The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship tournament is scheduled from June 15 to July 15 (Thailand time) in Germany.

Besides viewing all 51 matches live with Thai commentators, viewers on all channels of True will also enjoy pre-game programmes that include game analysis by gurus and the atmosphere at the stadiums, said Ongart Praphakamol, chief media officer of True Corporation Plc.

Meanwhile, users of the True Visions Now application will be able to watch reruns of the match any time at their convenience, on up to two devices simultaneously, he said.

Packages that include 2024 Euro live broadcasts start from 249 baht per month.

Last month, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced that purchasing of rights to broadcast Euro 2024 is not its responsibility and must therefore be carried out by the private sector.

The SAT said the European football tournament is not included under the “must have, must carry” rule, which mandates free TV broadcast of seven major sports competitions – the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, SEA Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, and ASEAN Para Games.

