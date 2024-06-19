Cristiano Ronaldo is 1st to play in 6 Euro Championships as Portugal wins

The 39-year-old Ronaldo, who made his tournament debut at Euro 2004 where Portugal reached the final, already had the record for the most goals (14) at the tournament, while he extended his appearance record to 26 games. He helped Portugal win the title at Euro 2016.

He warmed up for this edition with two goals as Portugal defeated Ireland 3-0 in its final preparation games.

“Another chapter in our history begins today,” Ronaldo wrote on X before the match. “I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories. Now I have the honour of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone’s strength and support, we’re turning dreams into reality. Together let’s fight for another triumph. United, we’re unstoppable.”