Thailand hopeful of landing medals in five sports at Paris Olympics

Speaking at the third and final “Meet the Press” event in Bangkok on Friday, Thailand's Olympic chef de mission Thana Chaiprasit said that Thailand had high expectations from Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, the world’s top-ranked taekwondo exponent in the women's 49kg class.

He added that Thai amateur boxers should grab at least two medals in the Olympics, as this year the Thai boxing team had secured spots in eight weight classes.

“We could also win medals in golf and badminton,” he said.

Thana had earlier expressed confidence about Thai weightlifters winning some medals at the Paris Olympics during a previous press event held at the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association.

“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed that every Olympic medallist would be awarded a bonus,” said Thana. “He [Srettha] also promised an overhaul of the administration of the National Sports Development Fund, to ensure that all national athletes are properly compensated.”

Seven sport associations joined the press event on Friday. They announced their targets for the 2024 Olympics as follows: boxing - 2 medals; golf - at least one medal; water sport: round of 16; judo - round of 16; table tennis - round of 16; sailing - top 25; track and field - Puripol Boonson getting through the first round heats in the men’s 100 metres sprint.

