Southeast Asia shines at Paris 2024, surpassing Tokyo 2020 results

Their total of 16 medals was also second only to the 5-10-3 tally from Rio 2016, an improvement from the 3-4-6 haul from Tokyo 2020.

THE PHILIPPINES (2 golds, 2 bronzes)

Proving that size does not matter, the Philippines’ best Olympic outing was fuelled by pocket dynamos below 1.6m.

Carlos Yulo single-handedly kept the Filipinos at the top of the Southeast Asian pile as the 1.5m gymnast created history with his double triumph in the men’s vault and floor exercise, as 1.58m boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio claimed bronze. Also standing at 1.5m is weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who became the nation’s first Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020.

While boxing has long been a popular sport in the Philippines, there has been an upward trend in its gymnastics results since the 2011 SEA Games.