Coach Ishii satisfied with Thai team’s fightback to win game against Vietnam

Thailand's head coach Masatada Ishii expressed satisfaction with the national football team’s 2-1 victory over ASEAN rival Vietnam in the LP Bank Cup held in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The War Elephants started the friendly match at My Dinh National Stadium with eight different players in the starting XI from the team that beat Singapore in the World Cup 2026 qualification game.

Thailand are ranked 101st in the world, ahead of Vietnam’s 115th.

The Golden Star Warriors took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to striker Tien Linh netting a goal from a long pass from defender Que Ngoc Hai.

The Thais, however, struck back five minutes later with a header from point-blank range by Suphanat Mueanta, who now plays in the Belgian Pro League.