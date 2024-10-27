Uihlein on threshold of second International Series victory

He has been enjoying a breakthrough year on the ADT with two victories and is currently in second place on that Merit list.



Said the 26-year-old about playing on the Asian Tour: “It feels totally different especially because on the Asian Tour there are so many big names playing. So yeah, it's a very good experience for me.”



Tomorrow Baig, who has a reputation for firepower off the tee, will attempt to become only the second player from his country to win on the Asian Tour. Taimur Hussain was the first, winning the 1998 Myanmar Open.



Thomas is also catching the eye, having only played a handful of events since turning professional this year



“I graduated at the end of May, so I just turned pro, kind of at the start of June,” said Thomas, who went to Oklahoma State.



In August we won on his debut on the Professional Golf Tour of India, winning the Coimbatore Open, and just earlier than that he tied for eighth in the International Series Morocco.



He added: “I've gained confidence every week, which is good. I've been able to step up at the right times, and so it's been trending the right way, and hopefully I can keep it going.”



Catlin made an eagle and seven birdies to give himself another chance of a third win this year. He’s also lost in two play-offs, including at last week’s Back Mountain Championship to countryman Michael Maguire.



He felt he had a sniff of a 59 today – to add to the one he made at the International Series Macau presented by Wynn in March, which was an Asian Tour first.



“There were a couple that shaved the edge,” he said.



“There was a moment there when I thought about the 59 again. It was just a special day, and it puts me in a position where I can maybe try and get after it again tomorrow.”



Scores after round 3 of the International Series Thailand being played at the par 70, 7199 Yards Thai Country Club course (am - denotes amateur):

193 - Peter Uihlein (USA) 64-62-67.

196 - Ahmad Baig (PAK) 66-67-63, Rayhan Thomas (IND) 69-63-64, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 63-68-65, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 64-65-67, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 63-64-69.

197 - John Catlin (USA) 70-66-61, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 67-65-65, David Boriboonsub (THA) 65-65-67.

198 - Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-65-66, Travis Smyth (AUS) 65-67-66, Jed Morgan (AUS) 63-68-67, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 64-67-67, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 64-66-68, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 65-65-68, Christian Banke (USA) 66-62-70.

199 - Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 67-67-65, Branden Grace (RSA) 67-67-65, Sihwan Kim (USA) 69-64-66, Paul Peterson (USA) 64-69-66, Kazuma Kobori (NZL) 67-65-67, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 65-66-68, Danthai Boonma (THA) 68-68-63.

200 - Chapchai Nirat (THA) 66-69-65, Justin Quiban (PHI) 68-67-65, Nick Voke (NZL) 67-66-67, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 67-68-65, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 66-69-65, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 65-66-69.

201 - Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70-64-67, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 64-69-68, Michael Maguire (USA) 67-65-69, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-66-65, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 65-65-71, Marcus Fraser (AUS) 69-67-65.