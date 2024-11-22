Panpayak Jitmuangnon to face explosive Russian Egor Bikrev at ONE Lumpinee 92   

The 28-year-old fan favourite will look to build momentum heading into 2025 by securing a pivotal victory next month.

On the other hand, Egor Bikrev quickly established himself as a fighter to watch. The 22-year-old Russian prospect boasts an undefeated record of 7 wins and 1 draw. He made an explosive promotional debut at ONE Lumpinee 86 in November, where his powerful right hand earned him a TKO victory over Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn.

This upcoming clash represents a significant test for Panpayak, who faces a younger, aggressive opponent eager to make his mark on the global stage. For Egor, a win over a Muay Thai legend like Panpayak would solidify his status as a rising star in the ONE Championship.