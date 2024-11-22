Panpayak Jitmuangnon to face explosive Russian Egor Bikrev at ONE Lumpinee 92   

The year-end blockbuster event occurs at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, December 20.
Born and raised in Samut Prakan, Panpayak is a former seven-time Muay Thai World Champion and a three-time recipient of the "Fighter of the Year" award from the Sports Writers Association of Thailand. With nearly 300 fights, Panpayak is one of the most experienced and celebrated athletes in "the art of eight limbs."
This will be his second appearance in 2024 after defeating Silviu Vitez at ONE Lumpinee 83 in October.
Nicknamed "The Angel Warrior," Panpayak holds a 5-2 record in ONE Championship, with notable wins over Savvas Michael and Daniel Puertas. His only losses have come from close decisions against his long-time rival and reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing and Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.
The 28-year-old fan favourite will look to build momentum heading into 2025 by securing a pivotal victory next month.
On the other hand, Egor Bikrev quickly established himself as a fighter to watch. The 22-year-old Russian prospect boasts an undefeated record of 7 wins and 1 draw. He made an explosive promotional debut at ONE Lumpinee 86 in November, where his powerful right hand earned him a TKO victory over Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn.
This upcoming clash represents a significant test for Panpayak, who faces a younger, aggressive opponent eager to make his mark on the global stage. For Egor, a win over a Muay Thai legend like Panpayak would solidify his status as a rising star in the ONE Championship.