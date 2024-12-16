Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp Win 2nd Grant Thornton Invitational

Patty and Knapp regained the lead with a birdie on the 7th hole, moving to 23-under. Kupcho and Bhatia continued to challenge, birdieing the par-4 9th to tie the lead at 23-under. Patty and Knapp then took the solo lead again with a birdie on the 10th hole, pushing them to 24-under as they fought off multiple teams climbing the leaderboard.

Kupcho and Bhatia tied them at 24-under with a birdie on the par-5 14th. A thrilling three-way tie for the lead occurred after Canadian duo Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners birdied the par-5 17th hole. Patty and Knapp broke away with a birdie on 14 to reach 25-under, and after Bhatia made an eagle on 17, Kupcho and Bhatia moved to 26-under, leading by one shot with just one hole left.