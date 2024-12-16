Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp Win 2nd Grant Thornton Invitational

After an impressive putting display throughout the week at Tiburón Golf Club, Paphangkorn "Patty" Tavatanakit from Thailand and American Jake Knapp claimed the Grant Thornton Invitational title in their tournament debut on Sunday in Naples, Florida.

They defeated Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul from Thailand and Tom Kim by one stroke.

The duo started the final round with a two-shot lead at 20-under and quickly extended it to three shots after an eagle on the par-5 1st hole, moving to 22-under. Jeeno and Kim responded with a birdie on the same hole to reach 19-under. Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia entered the mix, birdieing holes one, two, four, and six to reach 21-under, just one shot behind. Kupcho and Bhatia then birdied the par-4 7th hole, tying the lead at 22-under.

Patty and Knapp regained the lead with a birdie on the 7th hole, moving to 23-under. Kupcho and Bhatia continued to challenge, birdieing the par-4 9th to tie the lead at 23-under. Patty and Knapp then took the solo lead again with a birdie on the 10th hole, pushing them to 24-under as they fought off multiple teams climbing the leaderboard.

Kupcho and Bhatia tied them at 24-under with a birdie on the par-5 14th. A thrilling three-way tie for the lead occurred after Canadian duo Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners birdied the par-5 17th hole. Patty and Knapp broke away with a birdie on 14 to reach 25-under, and after Bhatia made an eagle on 17, Kupcho and Bhatia moved to 26-under, leading by one shot with just one hole left.

Patty and Knapp finished strong, posting a birdie on the 17th hole to take a two-shot lead into the final hole. Knapp tapped in for par after a close approach, giving them the win with a final score of 27-under.

“It’s great to end the year with a win,” said Patty, reflecting on her successful 2024 season. Knapp added, “It was a great week. We clicked as partners and had a lot of fun.”

Jeeno and Kim finished in second at 26-under, while Kupcho and Bhatia took third. Henderson and Conners were fourth, and Boutier and Pavon rounded out the top five.

