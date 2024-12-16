Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp Win 2nd Grant Thornton Invitational

They defeated Atthaya "Jeeno" Thitikul from Thailand and Tom Kim by one stroke.
The duo started the final round with a two-shot lead at 20-under and quickly extended it to three shots after an eagle on the par-5 1st hole, moving to 22-under. Jeeno and Kim responded with a birdie on the same hole to reach 19-under. Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia entered the mix, birdieing holes one, two, four, and six to reach 21-under, just one shot behind. Kupcho and Bhatia then birdied the par-4 7th hole, tying the lead at 22-under.
Patty and Knapp regained the lead with a birdie on the 7th hole, moving to 23-under. Kupcho and Bhatia continued to challenge, birdieing the par-4 9th to tie the lead at 23-under. Patty and Knapp then took the solo lead again with a birdie on the 10th hole, pushing them to 24-under as they fought off multiple teams climbing the leaderboard.
Kupcho and Bhatia tied them at 24-under with a birdie on the par-5 14th. A thrilling three-way tie for the lead occurred after Canadian duo Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners birdied the par-5 17th hole. Patty and Knapp broke away with a birdie on 14 to reach 25-under, and after Bhatia made an eagle on 17, Kupcho and Bhatia moved to 26-under, leading by one shot with just one hole left.
Patty and Knapp finished strong, posting a birdie on the 17th hole to take a two-shot lead into the final hole. Knapp tapped in for par after a close approach, giving them the win with a final score of 27-under.
“It’s great to end the year with a win,” said Patty, reflecting on her successful 2024 season. Knapp added, “It was a great week. We clicked as partners and had a lot of fun.”
Jeeno and Kim finished in second at 26-under, while Kupcho and Bhatia took third. Henderson and Conners were fourth, and Boutier and Pavon rounded out the top five.