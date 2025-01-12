"Dechapol-Supissara" defeat world No 1 pair to win badminton Malaysia Open title

The 2025 Petronas Malaysia Open, a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event with a total prize pool of US$1.45 million (approximately 49.3 million baht), was held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

In the mixed doubles final, Dechapol and Supissara, ranked No 57 in the world, faced the top-seeded Chinese pair, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping, the world No 1.

Both pairs played excellently, but it was Dechapol and Supissara who maintained their composure and executed their attacking game more decisively, ultimately winning 2-1 with scores of 21-13, 19-21, and 21-18.

Dechapol and Supissara secured their third career title , following their previous victories at the 2024 Kumamoto Japan Masters and the 2024 Syed Modi India International.

The medals were presented to the winning pair by Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, IOC Member, Vice President of the Badminton World Federation, and President of the Badminton Association of Thailand.