TCEB to bid for World Pride 2030 hosting rights, among major events

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the government had given TCEB the green light to launch bids for hosting World Pride 2030 and other mega-events.

He said he could not disclose details of other events yet, but he was confident they would excite the public.

TCEB is a public organisation that promotes Thailand as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE).

Chiruit said the TCEB expected that revenue from MICE activities for fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024) would be 5% higher than the target of 136 billion baht.