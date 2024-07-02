Thailand's new 'Digital Nomad Visa': Opportunities for remote workers, students

Thailand, a popular destination for tourists worldwide, is enhancing its appeal with the launch of a new digital nomad visa called Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). This visa allows remote workers to live and work in Thailand for up to a year — offering an ideal blend of work and cultural experiences.

A new 'Digital Nomad Visa'

The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is set to revolutionise the way freelancers and remote workers experience Thailand. This multiple-entry visa, valid for five years, permits stays of up to 180 days with the possibility to extend for another 180 days. Unlike previous 30-day visa exemptions that did not permit work, the DTV provides a legal framework for digital nomads to work while enjoying Thailand's beauty and culture.

Who can apply and what does it cost?

The DTV is designed for freelancers, remote workers, and individuals pursuing cultural activities. Applicants can engage in Thai cooking courses, Muay Thai training, or sports. The visa also covers those attending seminars, performing at music festivals, or seeking medical treatment. It extends to spouses and dependent children of DTV holders, making it a family-friendly option.

The application fee for the DTV is 10,000 Thai Baht . It is expected to be available from late June or early July, just in time for summer.