TAT working on strategies to increase number of Japanese tourists

His comments came after the country's tourism sector reported its first-ever deficit in tourist numbers with Japan in 2023.

Last year, 995,000 Thai tourists visited Japan, but only 804,000 Japanese tourists came to Thailand, resulting in a nearly 200,000-person deficit.

Citing the record yen depreciation as an unintentional factor in the country's appeal to Thai tourists, Kajorndet said that TAT was outlining active strategies to entice more Japanese tourists to visit Thailand.

One of the strategies, he said, is to ensure that travel to the Land of Smile is worthwhile and affordable, addressing their cost concerns as the yen’s depreciation has raised their cost of living, including international travel.

He explained that travel to Thailand this year did not result in a full return to normalcy due to the economic slowdown in Japan. Despite the yen's value plunging, making them hesitant to travel due to the high cost of air tickets and hotel accommodation, Japanese people still desire to travel.