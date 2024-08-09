An outing at Chula? Architecture, museums, and music await  

Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University, Thailand’s first and foremost university, is more than a campus. “Chula is rich with Thailand’s cultural heritage and way of life. Its architectural beauty makes walking around the campus a delightful experience. It is an art space with performances ranging from Thai classical music to Western-style musical performances alongside art exhibitions by students and renowned international artists. Museums with a wide range of exhibits offer so much to learn from,” Kunchit Jitratan, Director of the Office of Art and Culture, Chulalongkorn University describes this colourful area while inviting visitors both Thai and foreign to explore. He also recommends the types of activities for visitors:



• Architectural Gems – such as the Devalai cluster of buildings – an iconic landmark of Chula that provides a unique backdrop for students and visitors to photograph; Chulalongkorn Auditorium, and Pharotracha House that received the Association of Siamese Architects Architectural Conservation Awards.