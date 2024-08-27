Koh Samui cruise terminal set to open in 2032

Construction of the much-touted cruise terminal on Koh Samui will commence in 2029, according to Manaporn Charoensri, deputy transport minister, reported after visiting the island in Surat Thani Province with Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit over the weekend.
The Marine Department has studied and developed a project for a cruise terminal at Laem Hin Khom with a total investment value of 12.172 billion baht, she added.
The project is being expedited to ensure completion as planned, aiming to boost provincial and national revenue and elevate cruise tourism at Koh Samui, which already sees significant cruise traffic each year, generating substantial income for Surat Thani and the country.
Surveys indicate that the Laem Hin Khom area in Taling Ngam Subdistrict is the most suitable location, offering natural wave protection, proximity to deep-water zones, and sufficient space for port development.
In terms of environmental and social impacts, the project will facilitate access, does not involve sensitive areas, and will not affect the community. The area also has commercial potential and is well-equipped with utilities.
The project's costs and expenses are economically viable, with estimated economic benefits of approximately 46 billion baht and an economic rate of return exceeding 15%.
The Marine Department has concluded that a PPP Net Cost investment model is appropriate, maximising benefits for the state, with the private sector owning the revenue and bearing all potential risks.
The project is expected to be proposed to the Cabinet for approval in 2024, with construction beginning in 2029 and the terminal opening in 2032.