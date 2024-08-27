Koh Samui cruise terminal set to open in 2032

Construction of the much-touted cruise terminal on Koh Samui will commence in 2029, according to Manaporn Charoensri, deputy transport minister, reported after visiting the island in Surat Thani Province with Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit over the weekend.

The Marine Department has studied and developed a project for a cruise terminal at Laem Hin Khom with a total investment value of 12.172 billion baht, she added.

The project is being expedited to ensure completion as planned, aiming to boost provincial and national revenue and elevate cruise tourism at Koh Samui, which already sees significant cruise traffic each year, generating substantial income for Surat Thani and the country.