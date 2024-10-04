Tourism authorities look at ways to further boost tourism





Sorawong said challenges in attracting foreign travellers to Thailand remains the lack of funding for developing tourist attractions, covering repair works and building new attractions to attract visitors.

He added that the Middle East conflict and strengthening baht have yet to affect Thai tourism.

However, he does not expect the “We Travel Together” co-payment scheme to be reintroduced this year, saying that it needs to wait for the government’s approval on budget and scheme size.

“We want to use this project to stimulate domestic tourism during the low season from March 2025 onwards,” he explained, adding that a large number of Thai and foreign tourists would travel in the fourth quarter this year.

“In the remainder of this year, we will stimulate tourism with various campaigns, such as a winter festival and other events,” he added.

For her part, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool noted that Thai tourism in the fourth quarter this year would be affected by several challenges, such as flooding, the Middle East conflict and the strengthening baht.

Entrepreneurs are already wondering whether they should adjust the prices of products and services to cope with currency risk, she said.

“TAT is making every effort to meet the tourism stimulus goal and with the airline recovery in many countries, both in terms of direct and charter flights, hope to be able to meet the target,” she said.

Thapanee said Thailand has welcomed 30,000 Chinese tourists a day during China’s Golden Week, which runs from October 1 to 7. She expects Chinese arrivals to exceed 200,000 during the seven-day holiday.

Group tour bookings during the Chinese National Day have increased by up to 200% year on year, she added.