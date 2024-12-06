Bangkok crowned world’s top tourism city in 2024

Euromonitor International named Bangkok the world’s top tourism city in 2024 after it welcomed a record-breaking 32.4 million visitors. This figure far exceeds that of Istanbul, the second-ranked city, with 23 million foreign arrivals.
Bangkok’s success is attributed not only to its visitor numbers but also to Thailand’s tourism policy and general appeal. The kingdom’s traveller-friendly visa policies, including a 60-day visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries and expanded visa-on-arrival eligibility for 31 countries from 19 have played a significant role in boosting its appeal.
The Thai capital had already surpassed pre-pandemic tourism levels in 2023, with 2024 seeing over 30% growth, underscoring the resilience and strength of Thailand’s tourism industry.
However, when evaluated across six key pillars – economic and business tourism performance, infrastructure, policies and appeal, health and safety, and sustainability – Bangkok did not make it in the top 10 list for overall destination attractiveness. Paris led this list, followed by Madrid and Tokyo.
The report also highlighted global tourism challenges, including labour shortages, geopolitical tensions and weak economic conditions. An emerging trend sees travellers increasingly opting for secondary cities and slower-paced tourism, with many cities adopting strategies to combat over-tourism.
Top 10 cities based on arrivals in 2024:
1. Bangkok: 32.4 million
2. Istanbul: 23 million
3. London: 21.7 million
4. Hong Kong: 20.5 million
5. Mecca: 19.3 million
6. Antalya: 19.3 million
7. Dubai: 18.2 million
8. Macau: 18 million
9. Paris: 17.4 million
10. Kuala Lumpur: 16.5 million
Top 10 most attractive cities in 2024:
1. Paris
2. Madrid
3. Tokyo
4. Rome
5. Milan
6. New York
7. Amsterdam
8. Sydney
9. Singapore
10. Barcelona