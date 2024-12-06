Bangkok crowned world’s top tourism city in 2024

The Thai capital had already surpassed pre-pandemic tourism levels in 2023, with 2024 seeing over 30% growth, underscoring the resilience and strength of Thailand’s tourism industry.

However, when evaluated across six key pillars – economic and business tourism performance, infrastructure, policies and appeal, health and safety, and sustainability – Bangkok did not make it in the top 10 list for overall destination attractiveness. Paris led this list, followed by Madrid and Tokyo.

The report also highlighted global tourism challenges, including labour shortages, geopolitical tensions and weak economic conditions. An emerging trend sees travellers increasingly opting for secondary cities and slower-paced tourism, with many cities adopting strategies to combat over-tourism.