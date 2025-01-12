TAT outlines events and festivals planned for 2025

World Muay Thai teachers’ day

A festival is set to be hosted in Ayutthaya province on March 16-17 aiming to create a valuable experience among foreigners who are interested in Thai traditional martial arts.

Songkran

An event dubbed “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” is scheduled nationwide on April 11-15. It will be followed by the “Music & Mutelu Festival” in May, featuring northeastern art and culture showcases, and spiritual activities for devotees.

Pride Month

A colourful Pride Month event is scheduled in June to boost awareness about gender equality and promote Thailand as LGBTQ+ friendly destination.

Amazing Thai Taste Festival

The festival is set to be held in June and July, featuring showcases of Thai delicacies’ identity and diversity in a bid to promote gastronomy tourism.

Candle festival

The candle procession to mark Buddhist Lent Day in Ubon Ratchathani is scheduled on July 5-11 to showcase the beauty of Thai culture and Buddhist influence in local life.

Thailand Festival Experience

A festival scheduled from May to September highlights 3D projection mapping and illuminations in a bid to promote the North, Northeast, Central and East as new global destinations.

Thailand Winter Festivals

A wide range of activities and events under the “Thailand Winter Festivals 2025” banner are set to be held late this year to offer memorable travel experiences among Thais and foreigners, such as the Loy Krathong festival, Vijit Chao Phraya, Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, and Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026.