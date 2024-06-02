Chang'e 6 reaches historic moment in its mission

If the unprecedented adventure goes according to plan, it will be the first time that dust and rocks from the lunar far side have been retrieved, in contrast to all of the previous samples that were obtained from the near side. And the new samples will probably offer researchers around the globe useful keys to solving their questions about the moon and will likely bring a diversity of invaluable science payoffs.

According to the China National Space Administration, Chang'e 6's complex landing operation began on Thursday as the landing craft separated from the orbiting combination, which consists of an orbiter and a reentry capsule, on the day to prepare for the crucial landing operation.

When everything was ready early on Sunday morning, the landing craft began to conduct orbital descent at 6:09 am, lowering itself from the previous position.

The craft kept adjusting its attitude during the descent process as its 7,500-newton-thrust main engine worked to reduce its fast-flying speed. Its special cameras took pictures of the selected destination and transmitted them to computers to determine the final landing point and also to identify possible hazards on the surface, such as large rocks, so the craft could maneuver to avoid them.