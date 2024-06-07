Foreign ministries of Vietnam, Thailand to reinforce cooperation

Congratulating his counterpart on being appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Son asked the two sides to continue cooperating to implement the outcomes of the fifth meeting of the Joint Committee for Vietnam - Thailand Cooperation in Bangkok in April this year, including enhancing mutual trust and cohesion through increasing all-level delegation exchanges, promoting cooperation in the pillar areas of defence, security, trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, transport, and people-to-people exchange, and establishing a working group for carrying out the “Three Connections” strategy.

Maris affirmed that Vietnam is a partner of great importance to Thailand in the region.