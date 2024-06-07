Foreign ministries of Vietnam, Thailand to reinforce cooperation

Congratulating his counterpart on being appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Son asked the two sides to continue cooperating to implement the outcomes of the fifth meeting of the Joint Committee for Vietnam - Thailand Cooperation in Bangkok in April this year, including enhancing mutual trust and cohesion through increasing all-level delegation exchanges, promoting cooperation in the pillar areas of defence, security, trade, investment, culture, education, tourism, transport, and people-to-people exchange, and establishing a working group for carrying out the “Three Connections” strategy.
Maris affirmed that Vietnam is a partner of great importance to Thailand in the region.
He agreed to maintain close ties between the two foreign ministries to help further strengthen the Vietnam - Thailand strategic partnership.
During the talks, both officials agreed to work closely to prepare for the coming all-level visits as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the fourth joint Cabinet meeting to be co-chaired by the two Prime Ministers.
They also emphasised the importance of economic and trade links, adding that coordination will be boosted to enhance connectivity between the countries’ localities and businesses.
On this occasion, Son invited Maris to visit Vietnam. Appreciating the invitation, the Thai minister noted Thailand attaches importance to the relations with Vietnam, and that he will arrange the visit as soon as possible.
This was the first discussion between the two ministers since Maris was appointed the top diplomat of Thailand on April 30.
