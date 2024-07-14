Srettha shocked and concerned over shooting at Trump rally

The prime minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had yet to provide an official report, and that he had been following updates from BBC and social media.

He acknowledged that similar incidents of political violence had occurred in Japan and the United States, recalling the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, who had to undergo surgery, but whose press secretary was paralysed.

When asked about increasing security measures during public appearances for Thai prime ministers, Srettha said the security environment in Thailand and the US were different. He affirmed his belief that Thailand's security system was adequate and left the matter to the discretion of the security agencies.