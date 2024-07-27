Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Taiwan, China’s support for Russia in Laos meeting

Blinken, who earlier called out China for escalating maritime tensions with the Philippines, talked extensively with Wang about Taiwan and Beijing’s recent “provocative” actions towards the democratically governed island, a senior US State Department official said.

Those actions included a simulated blockade during the inauguration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, the official said.

Blinken and Wang agreed to keep making progress on military-to-military ties, but did not discuss nuclear arms control talks, which China has halted in protest over Washington providing arms to Taiwan, the official said.

“In every discussion, Taiwan is the issue that they care most about. They see it as... an internal China issue,” said the official, who briefed reporters travelling with Blinken.

China’s government considers democratically ruled Taiwan as inviolable Chinese territory, which Taiwan rejects.