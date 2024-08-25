Nissan, Honda, and Mitsubishi unite for strength amid losing ground to China

In one camp is the world’s largest carmaker, Toyota, whose group includes companies such as Daihatsu, Suzuki, Subaru and Mazda. Total group sales in the year ended March 2024 came to 16.6 million vehicles, helped by its hitherto dominance in hybrid vehicles and combustion-fuel cars.

In the other camp are long-time competitors Nissan and Honda, which set aside their rivalry and joined hands in March 2024, with Mitsubishi entering their alliance earlier in August. The three companies had combined sales of 8.3 million units in the year ended March 2024.

The partnership aims to leverage the economies of scale that will come with jointly developing technology and cross-optimising parts across their brands, as well as sharing supply chains and resources. But they will still produce their own vehicle models.

Describing this as a “strategic move”, Mr Dean Enjo, vice-president and senior analyst at Moody’s Ratings, told The Straits Times: “This consolidation offers significant advantages, such as strength in numbers, mutual support and shared resources in an increasingly competitive industry.”

Honda president Toshihiro Mibe told a news conference: “We expect that the combination of technologies and knowledge cultivated by Nissan and Honda, as well as the strength and experience of Mitsubishi Motors, will enable us to more quickly resolve various issues related to electrification and intelligence on a global scale, and help lead societal reforms as a top runner.”