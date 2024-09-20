Thai commerce minister pitches EEC, land bridge projects to woo UK investors

The Commerce Ministry has highlighted mega-projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor as well as the proposed land bridge project in the South of Thailand as ways to rev up Thailand’s bilateral economic partnership with the United Kingdom.

During a seminar titled “Elevating the Thai-UK Economics Partnership to New Heights”, held on Thursday by the Royal Thai Embassy in London, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told UK investors and business leaders that Thai-UK bilateral trade in 2023 was at US$6.7 billion, the highest in five years.

“This growth is not a coincidence, but a result of deep bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Pichai added that the Thai government is committed to continuously promoting relations, using the Thai-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which was established after Brexit, as the official platform for high-level economic negotiations between the two countries.

“Through JETCO, Thailand has successfully developed a roadmap for Thai-UK strategic partnership, providing a clear framework for expanding cooperation across various sectors and reflecting our mutual commitment to strengthening strategic ties and enhancing collaboration for mutual benefit,” said the minister.