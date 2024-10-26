UN chief, Putin laud Thailand’s efforts at international cooperation

The United Nations (UN) and Russia have praised Thailand’s roles in international cooperation at the Leaders’ Meeting of the BRICS Plus Summit, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday attended the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BRICS is an intergovernmental grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting under the theme “BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together”, Maris highlighted Thailand’s commitment to participating in building a better and fairer global community that addresses the interests of developing countries.

The minister underscored the importance of Thailand becoming a member of BRICS, adding that the bloc needs to strengthen cooperation among developing nations to achieve sustainable development.