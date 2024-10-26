UN chief, Putin laud Thailand’s efforts at international cooperation

The United Nations (UN) and Russia have praised Thailand’s roles in international cooperation at the Leaders’ Meeting of the BRICS Plus Summit, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday attended the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
BRICS is an intergovernmental grouping comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.
During the meeting under the theme “BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together”, Maris highlighted Thailand’s commitment to participating in building a better and fairer global community that addresses the interests of developing countries.
The minister underscored the importance of Thailand becoming a member of BRICS, adding that the bloc needs to strengthen cooperation among developing nations to achieve sustainable development.
Maris said that after the speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated him and said that he recognised Thailand's commitment to cooperating with the global community, which would lead to more tangible sustainable development.
Meanwhile, President Putin said that he was confident Thailand would play an important role in cooperating with the BRICS countries and in creating justice for developing nations, moving towards change with a clear direction.
Maris said on Friday that Thailand’s key foreign policies under Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government focus on establishing comprehensive relationships and creating balance within the global community, ensuring that Thailand is a friend to all countries without taking sides.
“All this is for the benefit of the kingdom and its people, who deserve dignity and honour and can participate in guiding the future direction of the world,” he said.
Thailand submitted a letter expressing its interest in joining BRICS as a full member in June 2024.