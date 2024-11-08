Worries over increasing Chinese imports under Trump presidency

A leading infrastructure and investment company predicted a more aggressive influx of Chinese products to Thai markets after Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected as United States’ 47th president on Wednesday.

Trump’s presidency would likely strengthen the US dollar and subsequently increase the policy rate as well as inflation in the United States, Vichai Bencharongkul, president of Benchachinda Holding, said on Thursday.

Vichai believes that Trump, who has promised to impose a blanket tariff increase as well as a 100% tax increase on any country that stops tying its currency to the US dollar basket, will further intensify the US-China trade war.

To circumvent trade barriers, Chinese companies are likely to shift their investment to Thailand, establishing manufacturing bases in the kingdom to export products to the US and other European markets, he said.

“This will open a floodgate for Chinese products to enter Thai markets and compete with locally produced items, including staple goods such as instant and frozen foods, fruits, and vegetables,” he said.

With trade wars with the West heightened, China is also likely to reduce its imports from Thailand, and persuade its people to travel domestically to minimise the outflow of funds. This move could affect the Thai economy which relies on exports to China and the spending of Chinese tourists visiting the kingdom, Vichai warned.