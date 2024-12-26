Thai scientist's heartfelt homecoming in Yunnan

An associate professor specializing in microbial ecology and bee science at Chiang Mai University, Terd first visited Southwest China's Yunnan in 2018 through a program for talented young scientists. He developed a deep affection for the province during his yearlong stay, calling the experience "like returning home".
"My great-grandfather was born in Yunnan and he migrated to Thailand for his business a century ago and eventually decided to live here. I have felt a deep connection with China since my childhood," he said.
"Like many Chinese parents, my father believes in 'no pain no gain'. He was always strict with me. Without his guidance, I would not have been a university scholar," said Terd, adding that his father continues to follow news about China.
Ted had never been to China until a study trip to Beijing 10 years ago. However, it was not until he visited Yunnan that he truly felt at home as the province shares much in common with Chiang Mai.
From Yunnan's spicy cuisine and ethnic diversity to its rich biodiversity, seasonal weather and even the language, everything felt familiar to him.
"In southern Yunnan, the local dialect sounds nearly 80 per cent like Thai. People from both Yunnan and Chiang Mai love dry food, meat and vegetables in particular. In addition, we both enjoy a relaxing life," Terd said.
"We even look like each other. When I was in Yunnan, many local people talked to me in dialects and they believed I was from one of the province's ethnic groups," he recalled with a laugh.
"All in all, I found it easy to blend into Yunnan's society as a Thai."
Strong connection
Having studied bees for years, Terd said his strong connection with Yunnan began through his Chinese friend Guo Jun, an associate professor at the Faculty of Life Science and Technology at Kunming University of Science and Technology. Guo also studies bees and agriculture.
The two met in Beijing and it was Guo who introduced Terd to the talented young scientist program.
"I never felt like a foreigner in Yunnan, thanks not only to Guo's hospitality but also to the many people I met there," Terd said.
"The locals are not only culturally rich but also friendly and open-minded. The friendships I made in Yunnan have endured, and we still keep in touch and visit each other regularly.
"I've been to other countries, such as the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. I think Chinese people are the most easygoing."
In Yunnan, Terd learned a great deal about China. In his research field, Terd gained insights into the latest technologies and trends in the bee industry, which inspired him to further develop bee products in northern Thailand.
"I visited several bee product companies in China and their modern technologies and large-scale, diversified products were impressive," he said.
"This knowledge will help us guide local farmers to improve their skills and enhance the quality of bee products."
Because of Thailand's smaller market and production volume, the country should find its own path, focusing on features such as organic products or developing bee farm tourism, he added.
Tea culture
Thanks to his experiences in China, Terd learned Mandarin and developed a deep interest in calligraphy and Chinese tea culture. After returning to Thailand in 2019, he set up a tea room in his house as a tribute to his time in China. Even at his university office, he keeps a small tea set for his daily tea time.
"Both Thais and Chinese love tea," Terd said.
"Similar to the well-known black tea and Pu'er in Yunnan, northern Thailand also has its unique local varieties.
"Currently, I'm working with my friend in Chiang Mai to produce a unique Thai tea fermented through a special process, aiming to establish the first Thai fermentative tea brand."
Since his return, Terd has revisited Yunnan several times. In addition to the provincial capital Kunming, he has explored areas such as the Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, which is famous for its natural landscapes. It is also the workplace of one of his close Chinese friends.
"Every time I felt homesick during my year in Kunming, I would take a bullet train to Dali. The railway construction in China is unbelievable. Dali is a fantastic place where people can refresh their souls with tea or coffee anywhere, anytime. Such a lifestyle is quite similar to my hometown Chiang Mai," he said.
Like Terd, about 200 Thai students study at Kunming University of Science and Technology each year. Similar education programs are conducted in many other colleges and universities in Yunnan and other provinces across China.
Official statistics showed that over the past decade, more than 20,000 Chinese students have taken study tours to Thailand annually. At Chiang Mai University's Department of Biology, where Terd now works, there are several Chinese students as well.
Since March, China and Thailand have permanently waived visa requirements, a move that Terd believes will strengthen the bond between the two countries, fostering more people-to-people exchanges.
"I'm planning to visit the old tea forests of Mount Jingmai in southern Yunnan and the province's border areas with Southeast Asia," he said.
"Chinese people always say that 'seeing is believing'. I want to explore China more and feel the cultural connection it shares with Thailand."
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network