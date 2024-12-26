Thai scientist's heartfelt homecoming in Yunnan

An associate professor specializing in microbial ecology and bee science at Chiang Mai University, Terd first visited Southwest China's Yunnan in 2018 through a program for talented young scientists. He developed a deep affection for the province during his yearlong stay, calling the experience "like returning home".

"My great-grandfather was born in Yunnan and he migrated to Thailand for his business a century ago and eventually decided to live here. I have felt a deep connection with China since my childhood," he said.

"Like many Chinese parents, my father believes in 'no pain no gain'. He was always strict with me. Without his guidance, I would not have been a university scholar," said Terd, adding that his father continues to follow news about China.

Ted had never been to China until a study trip to Beijing 10 years ago. However, it was not until he visited Yunnan that he truly felt at home as the province shares much in common with Chiang Mai.

From Yunnan's spicy cuisine and ethnic diversity to its rich biodiversity, seasonal weather and even the language, everything felt familiar to him.

"In southern Yunnan, the local dialect sounds nearly 80 per cent like Thai. People from both Yunnan and Chiang Mai love dry food, meat and vegetables in particular. In addition, we both enjoy a relaxing life," Terd said.