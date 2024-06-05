Turning e-Waste into Social Value with \"e-Waste HACK BKK 2024\" Project

True Corporation, a leading Thai telecom-tech company, announces the launch of the “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” project in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Faculty of Engineering of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), and SK Tes Thailand Co., Ltd.
This initiative brings together young innovators to develop ideas, create value from electronic waste, and recycle e-Waste components into practical electronic devices to improve the quality of life in Bangkok. The project addresses challenges in education, the environment, safety, and public health.
Form a team and unleash your ultimate ideas in the “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” project. Applications are open until June 14th, 2024. For more information, visit True Lab.
Manat Manavutiveth, Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc, said, “As a leading tech company in Thailand's telecommunications industry, True Corporation is committed to sustainable development. We are aware of the environmental impact of electronic waste and have consistently participated in comprehensive e-Waste management. This year marks a significant step forward in our efforts, as we aim to transform e-Waste into value-added innovations in line with Circular Economy principles.
The “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” project builds on last year's “e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai” initiative. This time, we are collaborating with government, academic, and private sectors to invite environmentally conscious youth to recycle e-Waste into useful innovations for society.
This initiative aims to add value and reduce the volume of e-Waste, which currently amounts to over 62 million metric tons globally and 750,000 metric tons in Thailand. We believe that the power of youth will drive innovation, deliver new devices from e-Waste components, and contribute positively to society. Together, we can foster sustainable change and maintain our leadership position in making impactful transformations.” .
Shortcut to the Faculty of Engineering at KMITL for the whole team and scholarships
The “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” competition runs from June 14th to September 14th, 2024, inviting young innovators from educational institutions nationwide to present creative ideas in teams of 3-5 members. The goal is to solve problems and add value to electronic waste by developing practical electronic devices to improve the quality of life in Bangkok in one of four areas: 1. Education, 2. Environment, 3. Safety, and 4. Public Health. Participants will compete for scholarships totalling over 600,000 Baht.
The competition is divided into two categories: 1. High School and Vocational Certificate level and 2. University level. The 20 finalist teams in the Hackathon will join the True Lab incubation program, and the top 4 university-level teams will receive funding to develop their innovations.
Additionally, all winning team members in the High School and Vocational Certificate category will have the opportunity to enrol and study IoT System and Information Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, KMITL. Meanwhile, the winning team at the university level will receive full scholarships for a master's degree in the same program.
Applications are open until June 14th, 2024. For more information, visit True Lab.