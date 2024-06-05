Turning e-Waste into Social Value with \"e-Waste HACK BKK 2024\" Project

The “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” project builds on last year's “e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai” initiative. This time, we are collaborating with government, academic, and private sectors to invite environmentally conscious youth to recycle e-Waste into useful innovations for society.

This initiative aims to add value and reduce the volume of e-Waste, which currently amounts to over 62 million metric tons globally and 750,000 metric tons in Thailand. We believe that the power of youth will drive innovation, deliver new devices from e-Waste components, and contribute positively to society. Together, we can foster sustainable change and maintain our leadership position in making impactful transformations.” .

Shortcut to the Faculty of Engineering at KMITL for the whole team and scholarships

The “e-Waste HACK BKK 2024” competition runs from June 14th to September 14th, 2024, inviting young innovators from educational institutions nationwide to present creative ideas in teams of 3-5 members. The goal is to solve problems and add value to electronic waste by developing practical electronic devices to improve the quality of life in Bangkok in one of four areas: 1. Education, 2. Environment, 3. Safety, and 4. Public Health. Participants will compete for scholarships totalling over 600,000 Baht.

The competition is divided into two categories: 1. High School and Vocational Certificate level and 2. University level. The 20 finalist teams in the Hackathon will join the True Lab incubation program, and the top 4 university-level teams will receive funding to develop their innovations.

Additionally, all winning team members in the High School and Vocational Certificate category will have the opportunity to enrol and study IoT System and Information Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, KMITL. Meanwhile, the winning team at the university level will receive full scholarships for a master's degree in the same program.

Applications are open until June 14th, 2024. For more information, visit True Lab.