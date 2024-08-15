AI offers greater access to trade and investment info, says Bridgewise

This remark came as the company launched AI-driven analysis for global exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds in July this year.
This solution aims to serve surging demand for ETFs among investors, with an impressive 24% annual growth rate globally last year. Investors in Asia-Pacific made US$846.38 billion (29.79 trillion baht) worth of investments in February this year.
However, due to the sheer number of assets held in funds, less than 20% of global securities are covered by professional analysts. The lack of comprehensive analyses makes it challenging for investors to make proper, informed decisions, the company said.
AI-driven solutions
Kelvin Phua, Bridgewise Asia Pacific’s general manager, said in an exclusive interview with The Nation that the new fund analysis solution can provide deeper levels of detail into almost 90% of funds on the market, and their underlying assets.
He said this solution offers analysts and investors transparency on underlying companies’ risks, performances, contribution and impacts on ETFs based on fundamental data.
“We have more than 50,000 assets on the database,” he said. “We are able to provide analysts and investors with a lot of in-depth information with regards to ETFs and mutual funds.”
In a bid to solve the problem of lack of knowledge among new investors, Phua said the micro-language model makes analyses and reports very easy to understand.
“The report is not written for experts but for everyone, so that everyone can understand,” he said, adding that the language is natural and that helps investors to better understand what they are looking to invest in.
He said the solution currently offers analyses and reports in 15 languages, including Japanese and Chinese, adding that more languages will be added in the future, such as Thai, Arabic, Hebrew and European languages.
“As we work with our partners, we will continue improving the product and increasing the number of languages provided,” he said.
Phua added that Bridgewise was partnering with some 40 trusted institutional partners across the world on enhancing its services to further support analysts and investors on accessing transparent information about the global capital market.
He also hopes the services will enable other stakeholders like brokerage firms and banks to better serve their customers.
“We hope to allow everyone in the world to actually access information in the language that they easily understand whether it is Thai, Japanese, Korean or any other language, not just English,” he said.
AI takes role in trade and investment
Phua went on to say that AI is playing an important role in trade and investment, thanks to its ability to process a lot of data, which previously stopped stakeholders from spending time serving customers.
“With AI being able to broadly provide more detailed information, banks and big companies can now serve their customers at a personal level,” he said, adding that blockchain technology can create trust on making transactions.
Phua said rapid digital transformation driven by AI and other emerging technology allows investors to trade across the world.
He also expects digital transformation to enable stakeholders in trade and investment to offer more personalised services and enable investors to access more information and knowledge.
“And people are making more informed decisions, so I think everybody will get lifted up,” he added.