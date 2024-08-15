AI offers greater access to trade and investment info, says Bridgewise

AI-driven solutions

Kelvin Phua, Bridgewise Asia Pacific’s general manager, said in an exclusive interview with The Nation that the new fund analysis solution can provide deeper levels of detail into almost 90% of funds on the market, and their underlying assets.

He said this solution offers analysts and investors transparency on underlying companies’ risks, performances, contribution and impacts on ETFs based on fundamental data.

“We have more than 50,000 assets on the database,” he said. “We are able to provide analysts and investors with a lot of in-depth information with regards to ETFs and mutual funds.”

In a bid to solve the problem of lack of knowledge among new investors, Phua said the micro-language model makes analyses and reports very easy to understand.

“The report is not written for experts but for everyone, so that everyone can understand,” he said, adding that the language is natural and that helps investors to better understand what they are looking to invest in.

He said the solution currently offers analyses and reports in 15 languages, including Japanese and Chinese, adding that more languages will be added in the future, such as Thai, Arabic, Hebrew and European languages.

“As we work with our partners, we will continue improving the product and increasing the number of languages provided,” he said.