GULF provides relief to flood-hit Mae Sai communities

As part of its “Gulf Care” initiative, a significant community clean-up is taking place at Ban Muang Daeng School in collaboration with Gulf volunteers (known as “Gulf Asa”), officials from Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation and school staff.

The volunteers, employees from Gulf’s head office in Bangkok and various power plants within the Gulf Group, such as Uthai plant in Ayutthaya, and Kaeng Khoi 2 and Nong Saeng plants in Saraburi, have worked to remove floodwater, mud and debris, repaired the electrical power system, and cleaned classrooms, toilets, tables, chairs, the canteen, playground and roads.