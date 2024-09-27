UNICEF ambassador provides relief to flood victims in Chiang Rai

The group distributed hygiene kits, baby supplies, books, and toys to affected communities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to support those impacted by the recent floods, including immigrant and stateless children in hard-to-reach villages.

Her visit emphasized the critical need for support following the devastating floods. Madame Pang met with the head of the Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, who highlighted the extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The floods have not only destroyed homes but also decimated agricultural crops, leaving many families without sustenance.

“This is the most severe flood in Chiang Rai in the past 30 years," Madame Pang stated during her visit. “This flood has had a monumental impact on the community, particularly in Ban Ruammit Karen. Approximately 200 households have been adversely affected by landslides and flooding. The psychological effects on the children are significant; they are grappling with trauma and fear, which will take time to address."

“This incident has reinforced my determination to work alongside UNICEF to ensure that children receive the support they need to rebuild their lives. Our assistance will not only be immediate but will also focus on empowering every child to recover, grow, and move towards a more stable future,” she added.

