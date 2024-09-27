UNICEF ambassador provides relief to flood victims in Chiang Rai

The group distributed hygiene kits, baby supplies, books, and toys to affected communities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to support those impacted by the recent floods, including immigrant and stateless children in hard-to-reach villages.
Her visit emphasized the critical need for support following the devastating floods. Madame Pang met with the head of the Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, who highlighted the extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. The floods have not only destroyed homes but also decimated agricultural crops, leaving many families without sustenance.
“This is the most severe flood in Chiang Rai in the past 30 years," Madame Pang stated during her visit. “This flood has had a monumental impact on the community, particularly in Ban Ruammit Karen. Approximately 200 households have been adversely affected by landslides and flooding. The psychological effects on the children are significant; they are grappling with trauma and fear, which will take time to address."
“This incident has reinforced my determination to work alongside UNICEF to ensure that children receive the support they need to rebuild their lives. Our assistance will not only be immediate but will also focus on empowering every child to recover, grow, and move towards a more stable future,” she added.
She also emphasised UNICEF's commitment to working with partners to ensure children receive the support they need to rebuild their lives and move towards a stable future.
Since the floods, UNICEF has been collaborating with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to deliver essential items to affected families, including those in hard-to-reach villages. This focus on health, hygiene, and education aims to restore normalcy for children and families.
Furthermore, UNICEF intends to provide affected children and families with education and mental health support. Parents are understandably concerned about repairs, lost crops that threaten food security, the hazards of navigating flood debris, and the risk of waterborne diseases.
Thailand is one of four Southeast Asian countries severely affected by Typhoon Yagi's recent floods and landslides. Official reports indicate damage across 36 provinces, with at least 49 fatalities, over 170,000 damaged homes, and more than 72,000 affected children.
UNICEF has secured funding to deliver emergency assistance to nearly 6 million children across Southeast Asia at risk of lacking water, food, and essential services. This includes providing safe drinking water, hygiene kits, medical equipment, educational materials, and mental health support.
Beyond immediate relief, UNICEF is committed to ensuring children remain a priority in post-flood recovery efforts. You can support these efforts by donating at www.unicef.or.th/flood.
UNICEF's Call to Action
Children in East Asia and the Pacific experience climate-related disasters six times more often than their grandparents. Thailand ranks 50th out of 163 countries for child vulnerability to climate change impacts, according to a 2021 UNICEF report.
UNICEF recently launched the #CountMeIn campaign, urging governments, businesses, and decision-makers to take urgent action to shield children from the worsening climate crisis. This includes adapting essential services to meet children's needs, equipping them to thrive in a changing world, and allocating resources that prioritise children's well-being.