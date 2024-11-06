New master’s programmes to take tech education to a new level

Three joint master’s programmes through the KBTG Kampus were launched recently to enhance Thailand’s technological education and foster the development of a new generation of tech talents.
These programmes are a collaboration between the Kasikorn Business-Technology Group (KBTG) and three leading universities - King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Mahidol University (MU) and Thammasat University (TU).
They have been designed to support the development of new tech talents through in-depth research and studies centred on real-world industry challenges and encompass:
The KBTG Kampus project was launched in 2022 to address Thailand’s technological education challenges, with a focus on developing undergraduate programmes to serve as a strong foundation for technological education, the group’s chairman Ruangroj Poonpol said on Tuesday.
He pointed to the massive shifts in technology due to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) which is going to play a crucial role in people’s daily life.
“People now have only five to six years to adapt themselves to rapid transformation,” he warned, adding that education should be transformed to create the workforce of the future who can use technology properly.
Ruangroj said the latest programmes integrate real research to ensure real-world applications suitable for the present and future. They also focus on subjects instrumental to driving technological advancement, such as data analytics, AI and cybersecurity, he added.
In addition to its role in curriculum co-development, KBTG will participate in the student selection process and oversee their journey from day one to graduation.
“This initiative aims to support Thailand’s technological education and the domestic IT industry via the development of new tech talents, thus reinforcing KBTG’s position as a leading technology organisation in Thailand,” he said.