New master’s programmes to take tech education to a new level

Three joint master’s programmes through the KBTG Kampus were launched recently to enhance Thailand’s technological education and foster the development of a new generation of tech talents.

These programmes are a collaboration between the Kasikorn Business-Technology Group (KBTG) and three leading universities - King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), Mahidol University (MU) and Thammasat University (TU).

They have been designed to support the development of new tech talents through in-depth research and studies centred on real-world industry challenges and encompass: