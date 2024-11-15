Cloud initiatives, emerging tech boost TKC’s growth outlook

Turnkey Communication Services (TKC) is confident it will achieve its target of 10% annual profit growth, reporting third-quarter revenues of 458 million baht and maintaining a robust project backlog of 2.3 billion baht.



Sayam Tiewtranon, TKC's chief executive officer and managing director, attributes the company’s positive growth outlook to increased government spending on telecommunications, ICT and emerging technology sectors.

“We are poised to undertake significant projects in telecommunications, including major cloud initiatives aligned with the government’s Cloud First Policy, which we expect to gain traction in the fourth quarter and beyond,” he said.

Despite a year-on-year dip in revenue in the third quarter due to projects left over from 2023, TKC’s third-quarter profits reached 51.51 million baht, supported by a 100% rise in investment profits from AIT, contributing 38.30 million baht.

TKC is actively expanding its portfolio to encompass smart healthcare, agri-tech, intelligent transport and cybersecurity solutions, with digital learning platforms and smart enterprise solutions in development. The company also plans to participate in tenders for approximately 10 billion baht in contracts annually, aiming to secure an additional 4-5 billion baht to bolster its project backlog.



