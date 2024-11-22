Navigating Human Resources in the Age of Automation: Insights from Thai Union\'s Kulshaan Singh

These values are integrated into every aspect of employee management, from recruitment to performance evaluation and development.

Singh noted, "All our development initiatives are also supporting the development of these values all the time."

Fostering Innovation and Continuous Learning

Innovation plays a key role in Thai Union's approach to talent management and employee development. Singh describes how their leadership programs require participants to "produce something which does not exist and is meaningful for the organization." This approach not only drives innovation but also helps employees develop crucial skills for the future.

To support continuous learning, Thai Union has implemented a virtual program called the Thai Union Academy.

"We offer a lot of learning programs in an asynchronous, self-paced way so that employees can keep learning around the new skills of the world," Singh explained.

Bridging Generational Gaps

Singh acknowledges the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce, particularly with the influx of younger employees who often have different expectations and work styles.

He advocates for a balanced approach: "I think we need to do our job in making them aware at the same time learn from them. I call it reverse mentoring."

While valuing the fresh perspectives that younger employees bring, Singh also emphasizes the importance of helping them understand the value of depth and consistency in their work.