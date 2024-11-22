Navigating Human Resources in the Age of Automation: Insights from Thai Union\'s Kulshaan Singh

Kulshaan Singh, Group Director of Human Resources at Thai Union, emphasizes the balance between technological advancement and human connection in effective HR management.
With five years at Thai Union, which he joined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh has witnessed transformative phases within the company. His extensive human resources consulting and corporate leadership background shapes his understanding of creating a less human-intensive yet empathetic workplace.
Embracing Technology While Valuing Human Potential
As Thai Union, like many corporations, shifts towards less labor-intensive operations, Singh recognized the changing nature of work.
"Once the job becomes less labor intensive, the jobs will become rich with two aspects," Singh explained. "One, you will need more expertise to perform your job. And second, you need more relational skills."
This transition presents both challenges and opportunities for HR professionals. Singh emphasized the importance of developing employees' expertise and relational skills to prepare them for the changing workplace.
"Most of our skilling programs and learning programs are based on making people more adept at handling relational issues and also becoming better experts at their job," he stated.
Aligning HR Strategies with Core Values
Thai Union's six core values - Passionate, Responsible, Humble, Collaborative, Respectful, and Innovative - play a crucial role in shaping the company's HR strategies.
Singh emphasized that these values are not just for HR initiatives but are "how we live day to day in Thai Union. How do we conduct our work? How do we interact with others, how do we get the work done?"
These values are integrated into every aspect of employee management, from recruitment to performance evaluation and development.
Singh noted, "All our development initiatives are also supporting the development of these values all the time."
Fostering Innovation and Continuous Learning
Innovation plays a key role in Thai Union's approach to talent management and employee development. Singh describes how their leadership programs require participants to "produce something which does not exist and is meaningful for the organization." This approach not only drives innovation but also helps employees develop crucial skills for the future.
To support continuous learning, Thai Union has implemented a virtual program called the Thai Union Academy.
"We offer a lot of learning programs in an asynchronous, self-paced way so that employees can keep learning around the new skills of the world," Singh explained.
Bridging Generational Gaps
Singh acknowledges the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce, particularly with the influx of younger employees who often have different expectations and work styles.
He advocates for a balanced approach: "I think we need to do our job in making them aware at the same time learn from them. I call it reverse mentoring."
While valuing the fresh perspectives that younger employees bring, Singh also emphasizes the importance of helping them understand the value of depth and consistency in their work.
"It is our generation's duty to make sure we make them aware of these type of actions. We tell them about the consequences of not learning in depth," he stated.
Sustainability and Ethical Practices
Sustainability is a key focus for Thai Union, and the HR department plays a crucial role in supporting these goals. Singh highlights their efforts to achieve gender parity in managerial roles and ensuring ethical employment practices, particularly for migrant workers.
"We follow our fair employment principles, the Employer Pays Principle (EPP) to ensure that no worker pays for a job. By implementing the EPP, we ensure responsible recruitment across our entire global operations. ," he affirms.
The Future of HR: High Touch, High Tech
Looking ahead, Singh envisions a HR function that balances technology and human interaction - what he calls "high touch, high tech." This approach involves leveraging technology for administrative tasks while focusing human efforts on problem-solving and employee development.
"The role of HR will be employee development, making sure they can be ready for the future, not solving any administration issue that should be solved by technology," Singh explained.
As companies like Thai Union navigate the complex landscape of automation and changing workforce dynamics, HR leaders like Kulshaan Singh are reimagining their roles. By focusing on developing human potential, fostering innovation, and staying true to core values, they are helping to shape a future where technology and human skills complement each other, driving both business success and employee fulfillment.