From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

“Tarzan: An Area for Creativity Development”, a series produced by Nation TV, is set to spotlight Chanthaburi’s unique offerings and elevate them to the international stage.
The series will feature several episodes, each highlighting different aspects of the eastern province’s soft power, including its rich history, vibrant culture, attractions and distinctive cuisine.
Chanthaburi is renowned for dishes such as sour and spicy soup with Sandan leaves, massaman curry with durian and chicken curry infused with cardamom. The province also boasts unique varieties of pepper and cardamom cultivated in the Pong Nam Ron and Soi Dao districts. Its durian, known for its distinctive taste and aroma, stands apart from that of other regions.
To further boost its fruit industry, Chanthaburi’s industry council, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, plans to launch the “Chanthaburi Food and Fruit Valley” project soon.
The province will also be promoted internationally as a hub for semi-precious gems, leveraging local expertise in the craft.
The concept for “Tarzan: An Area for Creativity Development” originated at a Federation of Thai Industries’ Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (CISPI) meeting held in Chanthaburi on Tuesday.
The meeting was led by CISPI chairperson Pimjai Leeissaranukul, with adviser Tawee Piyawatana, Nation TV host Narisara Srisan, Chantaburi governor Monsit Paisarntanawat and representatives from the provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand office.