From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2024

Nation TV’s new series will showcase the eastern province’s unique heritage – from its renowned gemstones and distinct durians to traditional cuisine

“Tarzan: An Area for Creativity Development”, a series produced by Nation TV, is set to spotlight Chanthaburi’s unique offerings and elevate them to the international stage.

The series will feature several episodes, each highlighting different aspects of the eastern province’s soft power, including its rich history, vibrant culture, attractions and distinctive cuisine. 

From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi is renowned for dishes such as sour and spicy soup with Sandan leaves, massaman curry with durian and chicken curry infused with cardamom. The province also boasts unique varieties of pepper and cardamom cultivated in the Pong Nam Ron and Soi Dao districts. Its durian, known for its distinctive taste and aroma, stands apart from that of other regions.

From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

To further boost its fruit industry, Chanthaburi’s industry council, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, plans to launch the “Chanthaburi Food and Fruit Valley” project soon.

The province will also be promoted internationally as a hub for semi-precious gems, leveraging local expertise in the craft.

From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

The concept for “Tarzan: An Area for Creativity Development” originated at a Federation of Thai Industries’ Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (CISPI) meeting held in Chanthaburi on Tuesday.

The meeting was led by CISPI chairperson Pimjai Leeissaranukul, with adviser Tawee Piyawatana, Nation TV host Narisara Srisan, Chantaburi governor Monsit Paisarntanawat and representatives from the provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand office.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy