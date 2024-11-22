From fruit to jewels: Nation TV show to turn spotlight on Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi is renowned for dishes such as sour and spicy soup with Sandan leaves, massaman curry with durian and chicken curry infused with cardamom. The province also boasts unique varieties of pepper and cardamom cultivated in the Pong Nam Ron and Soi Dao districts. Its durian, known for its distinctive taste and aroma, stands apart from that of other regions.

To further boost its fruit industry, Chanthaburi’s industry council, in collaboration with the public and private sectors, plans to launch the “Chanthaburi Food and Fruit Valley” project soon.

The province will also be promoted internationally as a hub for semi-precious gems, leveraging local expertise in the craft.