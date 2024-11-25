Experience a Thai-Style Christmas Spectacular at King Power

Welcome to "The Power of Funtastic Celebration 2025" – where traditional Thai charm meets festive cheer in a spectacular 48-day extravaganza running from 14 November through 31 December 2024.



Four Fantastic Worlds of Wonder

Thai Super Cool (Thai Contemporary Arts Spectacular)

Immerse yourself in a mesmerising gallery featuring bespoke installations by three of Thailand's most celebrated artists:

The visionary SARAN (O-Saran Yenpanya)

Urban art maestro MR.KREME (Andy-Worakan Jongthanapipat)

Contemporary sensation GONGKAN (Kongkan-Kantapon Methikul)

2. Thai Super Wow (Live Entertainment Extravaganza)

Get ready for a series of show-stopping FREE concerts featuring Thailand's brightest stars, including:

The sensational TILLY BIRDS

Chart-topping URBOYTJ

Pop phenomenon JAYLERR

The dynamic SEASON FIVE

Catch these brilliant performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 15 November to 15 December, then daily from 20-31 December 2024.



3. Thai Super On Top (Neon Night Bazaar)

As darkness falls, our NEON NIGHT BAZAAR springs to life! Sample mouth-watering delicacies from over 30 of Bangkok's finest eateries, including exclusive pop-ups from the trendy BUTTERBEAR CAFÉ and the sophisticated VE/LA MINI-BAR.

4. Thai Super Fun (Exclusive Member Privileges)

King Power members can enjoy an array of magical experiences: