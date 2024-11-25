Experience a Thai-Style Christmas Spectacular at King Power

As global tourism springs back to life, King Power, Thailand's premier travel retail destination, is transforming its Rangnam location into a magical winter wonderland with an extraordinary Thai twist.

 

Welcome to "The Power of Funtastic Celebration 2025" – where traditional Thai charm meets festive cheer in a spectacular 48-day extravaganza running from 14 November through 31 December 2024.

 


Four Fantastic Worlds of Wonder

  1. Thai Super Cool (Thai Contemporary Arts Spectacular)

Immerse yourself in a mesmerising gallery featuring bespoke installations by three of Thailand's most celebrated artists:

  • The visionary SARAN (O-Saran Yenpanya)
  • Urban art maestro MR.KREME (Andy-Worakan Jongthanapipat)
  • Contemporary sensation GONGKAN (Kongkan-Kantapon Methikul)

 

     2. Thai Super Wow (Live Entertainment Extravaganza)

Get ready for a series of show-stopping FREE concerts featuring Thailand's brightest stars, including:

  • The sensational TILLY BIRDS
  • Chart-topping URBOYTJ
  • Pop phenomenon JAYLERR
  • The dynamic SEASON FIVE

 

Catch these brilliant performances every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 15 November to 15 December, then daily from 20-31 December 2024.
 

 

     3. Thai Super On Top (Neon Night Bazaar)

As darkness falls, our NEON NIGHT BAZAAR springs to life! Sample mouth-watering delicacies from over 30 of Bangkok's finest eateries, including exclusive pop-ups from the trendy BUTTERBEAR CAFÉ and the sophisticated VE/LA MINI-BAR.

 

 

      4. Thai Super Fun (Exclusive Member Privileges)

King Power members can enjoy an array of magical experiences:

  • Try your luck at our special gashapon machines with purchases over 3,500 baht
  • Take an exhilarating spin on our E-GOKART TRACK BY MONOWHEEL (minimum spend 3,500 baht)
     

 

 

Additionally, to mark the campaign “THE POWER OF FUNTASTIC CELEBRATION 2025,” King Power is offering a host of exciting year-end gifts and benefits deals including:

  • Up to 25% Discount: New Scarlet and Navy members enjoy fantastic savings throughout the festival (4 November 2024 - 5 January 2025)
  • 2,500 baht Gift Voucher: Meet our spending requirements and receive an instant-use voucher for your next shopping spree (4 November - 19 December 2024)
  • New Member Bonanza: Join our membership programme today to unlock a treasure trove of exclusive benefits and special promotions
     

 

Visit King Power Rangnam before 31 December 2024 to experience this unique fusion of Thai creativity and festive magic. Sense the joy of contemporary Thainess in an unforgettable festive atmosphere that beautifully blends tradition with modernity. It's more than just shopping – it's a celebration that will sparkle in your memory long after the New Year's bells have chimed.

 

