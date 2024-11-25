Art toy-inspired Christmas tree livens up The Mall Lifestore

Also putting in her first appearance was Thai beauty queen Suchata “Opal” Chongsiri, third runner-up in Miss Universe 2024, who added even more sparkle and glamour to the celebration.

To foster a spirit of giving and sharing, the “M Smiling Box: A Box of Smiles, Heartfelt Giving from Big to Little” campaign is now being hosted to donate gifts to 3,800 underprivileged children and youth.

Donations can be made through bank transfers or at designated donation boxes in The Mall Lifestore branches and participating department stores until January 5, 2025

A Christmas Carol event is scheduled on December 25 at all The Mall Lifestore branches and The Mall Korat. Shoppers can enjoy activities, such as augmented reality (AR) navigation and frame in the form of Dylie through the M Card application, painting workshop, gashapon games and performances by Thai artists.

In addition, The Mall Lifestore is offering a grand “Joy Lucky” promotion, where shoppers can win exciting prizes such as a Toyota Camry car, round-trip tickets to Tokyo or Osaka, exclusive Dylie character merchandise, and more.

Experience a world of festive joy at The Mall Lifestore and celebrate the season of giving from today until January 12 at all branches and The Mall Korat. For more details, visit Facebook: The Mall Group https://www.facebook.com/themallgroup.