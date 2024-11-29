Gourmet Winter Wondersquare Transforms Sukhumvit into Winter Wonderland

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2024

Lays out captivating décor and a delectable spread featuring over 200 dishes

 

Calling all photo enthusiasts and foodies! Bangkok's Sukhumvit district is set to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland with the "Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2024", a festive celebration by Gourmet Market and Gourmet Eats.

 

This year-end festival, running from November 27, 2024 to January 5, 2025, celebrates EM District's first anniversary and promises an unforgettable experience for both Thai and international visitors.

 

 

Inspired by London's iconic Christmas markets, Gourmet Winter Wondersquare will recreate a charming European atmosphere in the heart of Bangkok. Think snow-covered red buildings adorned with twinkling lights, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for capturing those Instagram-worthy moments.

 

Beyond the captivating décor, the festival boasts a delectable spread featuring over 200 dishes from Gourmet Market and 45 participating shops. From sweet treats to savoury delights, there's something to tantalize every taste bud.
 

 

 

Visitors can indulge in an array of special treats, including:

  • EMIEs.BKK's sugar-free Dubai chocolate, perfect for health-conscious chocoholics.
  • Khamwan's unique meringue rice puffs, a delightful fusion of sweet and crispy textures.
  • Mother Cows, the famed milk shop from Hat Yai, brings their popular fresh milk with a slush topping.
  • Yaorin's Candy Apples, a taste of Japan imported just for the festival.
  • Chocoholic, a world-renowned chocolatier, presents their special Siam Holic Rocky Mallows – a hot chocolate topped with burnt marshmallows served in a festive cup you can keep!
  • Layers' decadent strawberry cheesecake adorned with rich Belgian chocolate sauce, reminiscent of treats from London's Borough Market.
  • Jo's Banoffee classic five-layer banoffee pie, made with a blend of imported and local Chiang Mai ingredients.
  • BURNT, a new sandwich shop, lets you customize your own creation. Try their popular Wagyu pastrami with honey and confit duck, slow-cooked to perfection.
  • Lou Lou, a trendy cafe from Suthisan, offers a unique fusion dish – pasta fried with crispy garlic and herbs, blending French and Thai flavours.
  • Thai Tea Fighting, a new and trendy tea shop, serves up sweet and delicious Thai tea guaranteed not to be overpowering.
  • Alola Pizza will satisfy your pizza cravings with authentic Italian flavours, while Mamafu tempts you with their delicious gyoza, alongside many other mouthwatering options.
     

The festival extends beyond culinary delights, offering a haven for gift-hunters with a selection of festive trinkets and Christmas decorations. 

 

 

Throughout December, visitors can enjoy a rotating schedule of live performances and music, including Christmas carols on December 24-25, and captivating street performances every weekend.

 

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and embark on a culinary adventure at the Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2024. Located at Em Market, G floor, The EmSphere, this event promises a captivating blend of international charm and local flavours, making it a must-visit for anyone seeking a unique and unforgettable experience in Bangkok this winter season. 

 

For more information and updates on promotions, visit www.facebook.com/GourmetMarketThailand.

 

