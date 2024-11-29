Gourmet Winter Wondersquare Transforms Sukhumvit into Winter Wonderland

Calling all photo enthusiasts and foodies! Bangkok's Sukhumvit district is set to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland with the "Gourmet Winter Wondersquare 2024", a festive celebration by Gourmet Market and Gourmet Eats.

This year-end festival, running from November 27, 2024 to January 5, 2025, celebrates EM District's first anniversary and promises an unforgettable experience for both Thai and international visitors.

Inspired by London's iconic Christmas markets, Gourmet Winter Wondersquare will recreate a charming European atmosphere in the heart of Bangkok. Think snow-covered red buildings adorned with twinkling lights, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for capturing those Instagram-worthy moments.

Beyond the captivating décor, the festival boasts a delectable spread featuring over 200 dishes from Gourmet Market and 45 participating shops. From sweet treats to savoury delights, there's something to tantalize every taste bud.

