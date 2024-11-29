  Climate change, geopolitics expect to pressure oil market

The state enterprise told participants at the forum, themed “Regenerative Thailand with Cleanergy”, that it plans to accelerate transition towards clean energy while procuring crude oil to cope with market volatility.

“The world is facing various crises, especially global warming. So, Thailand has to join with ASEAN members in a transition to clean energy,” said CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang at PTT headquarters in Bangkok on November 21.

Kongkrapan expects clean energy volume to increase gradually amid various limitations. Natural gas, which is cleaner than fossil fuel, and coal are still playing an important role in the energy industry, he said.

He noted that PTT needs to find ways of reducing carbon dioxide emissions to tackle climate change, such as mixing hydrogen with gas and adopting carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems.

He also believes that small nuclear reactors will drive the renewable energy transition in ASEAN, improving quality of life for people in Thailand.