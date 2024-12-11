Global Economic Recovery on the Horizon: Navigating Uncertainty in 2025

The global economic outlook for the coming year is leaning towards recovery, promising renewed strength and a gradual return to normalcy, offering a wealth of opportunities for investors. However, experts warn that potential market volatilities necessitate a cautious approach.

These insights emerged during "Wealth Forum Thailand 2025: The New Frontiers of Investment Opportunity", a biannual event hosted by KBank THE WISDOM. Held on November 26, the latest Wealth Forum attracted over 700 attendees and hundreds more online.

In his opening remarks, Kasikornbank President Dr Pipatpong Poshyanonda explained the event aimed to provide essential updates on the global economic landscape and Thailand's financial environment, thus enabling investors to make informed decisions for effective portfolio management.

"With Donald Trump entering his second presidential term, we can expect several changes and uncertainties in economic and international trade policies that may disrupt market stability and impact investment in Thailand," he cautioned.

Political shifts and economic uncertainty

The first panel discussion featured Jin YueJue, Managing Director and Asia Head of The Investment Specialist Multi-Asset Solution Group at JP Morgan Asset Management, and Homin Lee, Senior Macro Strategist at Lombard Odier.

They provided insights into emerging investment opportunities against a backdrop of anticipated global economic conditions.

Jin noted a shift toward a “normal” economic environment in 2025, stating, “The job market and consumer spending in the US remain resilient, giving households a buffer against potential economic shocks.”

