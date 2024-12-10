SAM Engineering Marks Significant Milestone with Aerospace and Semiconductor Expansion in Thailand

From a modest beginning in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya two decades ago, SAMEE has transformed into a premier precision engineering manufacturer. Currently operating four factories across two sites, the company plans to complete a fifth factory by the end of 2025. The Ban Bueng site, spanning 1,000,000 square feet, represents a strategic investment in semiconductor front-end and aerospace operations.
To date, SAMEE has invested over $US 90 million in Thailand, with plans to inject an additional $US 40 million by 2026. Speaking at the inauguration on Wednesday (20th November), Tan Kai Hoe, SAMEE's chairman, expressed gratitude to key supporters, including the Board of Investment Thailand (BOI), Chonburi Provincial Government, and Ban Bueng District Government.
The Ban Bueng facility has been delivering front-end semiconductor equipment since January 2024, reinforcing SAMEE's position in the semiconductor equipment supply chain. The company serves top-tier semiconductor equipment suppliers, offering large-format machining, metal fabrication, and clean room assembly services.
"With this Ban Bueng site, we are able to execute our strategic plan to bring aerospace manufacturing into Thailand," Tan explained. The facility marks a significant milestone in aerospace manufacturing, with the company anticipating its first engine case delivery by 2026.
Tan highlighted the potential impact: "We should see 'Made in Thailand' engine cases used in a variety of aircraft, including the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max. When deliveries begin in 2026, we will be the first in Thailand to supply engine cases to original equipment manufacturers such as GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney Canada."
Peter Lim, CEO of SAM Engineering and Equipment, outlined three key technological implementations:
"We can't operate alone; a strong network in this region is crucial," Lim emphasised, highlighting the company's commitment to collaborative growth.
The company's community engagement extends beyond manufacturing. SAM Thailand has established partnerships with local educational institutions, offering scholarships and internship programmes to Chonburi Technical College and Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya Technical College.
"As we continue to grow, our partnership with local communities will grow too," Tan stated. The company currently employs over 400 people in Thailand, with plans to expand to 1,000 by 2026. Staff have undergone specialised training in Malaysia and Singapore, and the company maintains active community support, including backing a children's home in Chiang Mai.
Wirat Tatsaringkansakul, Thailand Board of Investment deputy secretary general, congratulated SAM on its milestone. "Since its expansion in 2021, the company has significantly contributed to our nation by developing innovative products and enhancing quality standards," he noted.
Looking ahead, Tan concluded, "We will progressively expand this site when the need arises to reach the goal of USD 450 million in annual revenue over the next five years."
The expansion comes at a critical time for Thailand's aerospace industry. In 2023, exports are expected to reach approximately $US1.7 billion, positioning Thailand as the 20th largest aerospace product exporter worldwide. The country currently hosts 28 original equipment manufacturers with a combined investment of around $US 460 million.