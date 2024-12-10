SAM Engineering Marks Significant Milestone with Aerospace and Semiconductor Expansion in Thailand

From a modest beginning in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya two decades ago, SAMEE has transformed into a premier precision engineering manufacturer. Currently operating four factories across two sites, the company plans to complete a fifth factory by the end of 2025. The Ban Bueng site, spanning 1,000,000 square feet, represents a strategic investment in semiconductor front-end and aerospace operations.

To date, SAMEE has invested over $US 90 million in Thailand, with plans to inject an additional $US 40 million by 2026. Speaking at the inauguration on Wednesday (20th November), Tan Kai Hoe, SAMEE's chairman, expressed gratitude to key supporters, including the Board of Investment Thailand (BOI), Chonburi Provincial Government, and Ban Bueng District Government.

The Ban Bueng facility has been delivering front-end semiconductor equipment since January 2024, reinforcing SAMEE's position in the semiconductor equipment supply chain. The company serves top-tier semiconductor equipment suppliers, offering large-format machining, metal fabrication, and clean room assembly services.

"With this Ban Bueng site, we are able to execute our strategic plan to bring aerospace manufacturing into Thailand," Tan explained. The facility marks a significant milestone in aerospace manufacturing, with the company anticipating its first engine case delivery by 2026.

Tan highlighted the potential impact: "We should see 'Made in Thailand' engine cases used in a variety of aircraft, including the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max. When deliveries begin in 2026, we will be the first in Thailand to supply engine cases to original equipment manufacturers such as GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney Canada."

