Blockchain payments to transform cross-border transactions

The solution’s capabilities were demonstrated at the FinTech Festival 2024 before an audience of industry leaders. Key figures present included KBank’s CEO Ms Kattiya Indaravijaya; Dr Daranee Saeju, assistant governor, Payment Systems Policy and Financial Consumer Protection Group, Bank of Thailand; KBank executive vice president Dr Karin Boonlertvanich; Yarnvith Raksri, managing director of Orbix Technology; and Tianwei Liu, co-founder and CEO of StraitsX.

The demonstration illustrated how users can effortlessly pay in Thai baht, with transactions automatically converting to XSGD through blockchain technology.

Regulatory progress and future expansion

The solution is currently operating under the regulatory sandbox framework of the Bank of Thailand.

Looking ahead, KBank and Orbix Technology plan to enhance the Q-money by KBank application to accommodate foreign tourists in Thailand, enabling real-time QR code payments.

The partnership aims to eventually extend this payment capability throughout Southeast Asia. This innovation is currently under review by the Bank of Thailand to operate within the regulatory sandbox.

This initiative significantly bolsters the digital economic bridge between Thailand and Singapore, reinforcing Thailand's position as a leader in cross-border payments within ASEAN.

