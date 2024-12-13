Beacon VC Accelerates Sustainable Innovation with US$13 Million Investment Portfolio

The company’s Beacon Impact Fund has invested over US$13 million (approximately 455 million baht). In 2024, Beacon VC has deployed capital into five investments, demonstrating its commitment to addressing pressing environmental and social challenges.
“As a venture capital firm of KASIKORNBANK, Beacon VC is dedicated to driving innovation that positively impacts society and the environment,” said Thanapong Na Ranong, Managing Director of Beacon VC. “We are excited to collaborate with organizations that share our vision of a sustainable future for Thailand and beyond.”
The Beacon Impact Fund, aligned with KASIKORNBANK’s sustainable loan and investment initiatives, focuses on directly investing in for-profit and high-growth startups as well as impact-driven venture capital funds worldwide. The fund prioritizes investments in solutions that address key ESG areas, including decarbonization, climate technology, and financial inclusion.
Strategic Investment Landscape
The UK-based startup offers sophisticated algorithms enabling organisations to track, analyze, and reduce carbon footprints—particularly Scope 3 emissions from supply chains. Neutreeno is making carbon neutrality more accessible for businesses across various sectors by providing actionable insights and simplifying emission management.
This US technology platform empowers consumer product owners to analyze their products' environmental impact. By bridging corporate environmental aspirations with tangible actions, PlanetFWD helps brands become more sustainable and engage with eco-conscious consumers effectively.
The Indonesian startup provides a comprehensive business management platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). By integrating financial tracking, customer relationship management, and operational tools, Majoo promotes financial inclusion and operational sustainability in the Indonesian economic landscape.
As India's largest sustainability venture capital fund, Avaana focuses on climate and environmental technologies. The fund supports early-stage innovations in renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and agriculture, playing a crucial role in India's journey towards net-zero emissions.
The Thai startup makes clean energy accessible with solar rooftop solutions via cost-free Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for homes and businesses. Its Solar Monitoring and Payment Platform streamlines energy management, tracking, and online payments through a mobile app.
Ecosystem Development
Beyond direct investments, Beacon VC has actively fostered the sustainability ecosystem through strategic partnerships. The company has collaborated with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), organized industry networking events like Climate Tech Connect and Green Gather to connect industry stakeholders. Beacon VC has also supported women entrepreneurs through the Cartier Women’s Initiative 2024, promoting diversity and sustainability in the region.
“We believe that investing in sustainable solutions is not only a moral imperative but also a sound business strategy,” Thanapong added. “By supporting innovative startups, we can drive economic growth while addressing critical environmental and social challenges.”
Looking ahead, Beacon VC aims to expand its investment portfolio with a strategic focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting clean energy, enhancing financial inclusion, and supporting micro and small enterprises across Southeast Asia.
The Beacon Impact Fund, launched in 2023, continues to invest in startups creating positive social and environmental impact, demonstrating KASIKORNBANK 's commitment to driving meaningful change through innovative financial strategies.
About Beacon Venture Capital Company Limited
Beacon Venture Capital (Beacon VC) was established in 2016 to serve as the venture capital arm of KASIKORNBANK. Beacon VC focuses on strategic investments in early- to growth-stage technology startups covering financial technology (FinTech), consumer internet, enterprise technology, and sustainability technology. Beacon VC established the Impact Fund in 2023 with the objective of investing in startup companies that aim to create sustainable positive impacts with measurable outcomes, and have the potential for scalability, with an initial investment of THB 1.2 billion, or approximately USD 30 million. The fund’s investments align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and the vision of KASIKORNBANK, which emphasizes driving businesses based on the principles of sustainability (Bank of Sustainability).