Beacon VC Accelerates Sustainable Innovation with US$13 Million Investment Portfolio

The company’s Beacon Impact Fund has invested over US$13 million (approximately 455 million baht). In 2024, Beacon VC has deployed capital into five investments, demonstrating its commitment to addressing pressing environmental and social challenges.

“As a venture capital firm of KASIKORNBANK, Beacon VC is dedicated to driving innovation that positively impacts society and the environment,” said Thanapong Na Ranong, Managing Director of Beacon VC. “We are excited to collaborate with organizations that share our vision of a sustainable future for Thailand and beyond.”

The Beacon Impact Fund, aligned with KASIKORNBANK’s sustainable loan and investment initiatives, focuses on directly investing in for-profit and high-growth startups as well as impact-driven venture capital funds worldwide. The fund prioritizes investments in solutions that address key ESG areas, including decarbonization, climate technology, and financial inclusion.

Strategic Investment Landscape

Neutreeno: Precision Carbon Emissions Management

The UK-based startup offers sophisticated algorithms enabling organisations to track, analyze, and reduce carbon footprints—particularly Scope 3 emissions from supply chains. Neutreeno is making carbon neutrality more accessible for businesses across various sectors by providing actionable insights and simplifying emission management.

PlanetFWD: Environmental Impact Analytics

This US technology platform empowers consumer product owners to analyze their products' environmental impact. By bridging corporate environmental aspirations with tangible actions, PlanetFWD helps brands become more sustainable and engage with eco-conscious consumers effectively.

