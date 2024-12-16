\"AssetWise\" Launches Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya: Luxurious Staycation Residence

Designed under the concept “The Impression of Blue”, the project is ideally located near Jomtien Beach, amidst a vibrant World Destination that offers an exciting blend of day and night activities.
With its elegant design, comprehensive amenities, and starting price in the low 4-million-baht range, this project meets the needs of both leisure and investment.
The high-rise condominium consists of two towers, standing 44 and 47 stories tall, with a total of 606 residential units and 5 commercial units. Spanning over 5 rai (approximately 8,000 square metres), it is located on Jomtien Second Road, close to Sukhumvit Road, and just 500 metres from Jomtien Beach.
Inspired by the patterns of waves and sand, Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya combines modern, elegant, and sophisticated design elements with a colour palette that harmonizes with the ocean. This creates a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere, making it the perfect retreat for the whole family.
The project’s excellence has been recognized with the Best Condo Architectural Design (Eastern Seaboard) award at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024 (19th edition).
Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya: Elevating Relaxation with Comprehensive Amenities
This luxurious project redefines relaxation with a full suite of facilities across three main zones:
Double Cloud Facilities (43rd–44th Floors)
Enjoy panoramic ocean views while engaging in various fitness activities on the project’s top floors. Highlights include a Sky Lounge, Sky Fitness, Yoga Area, Boxing and Circuit Training, and a Cycling Simulator.
Aqua Club (3rd Floor)
A family-friendly zone designed for all ages, featuring a Kids Club, Family Lounge, Game Arcade, and Collaborative Workspace. For health enthusiasts, the Wellness Facilities include an Onsen, Steam Room, and Sauna.
Ground Floor
A welcoming space for relaxation and guest reception, this area features an Aromatic Garden, Tea Lounge, Library Lounge, Residence Lounge, and expansive green spaces surrounding the project. The highlight is four distinct swimming pools—Kids & Fun Pool, Beach Pool, Lazy Pool, and Sky Pool—offering breathtaking views from sunrise to sunset, catering to every generation.
Pattaya is not only a favourite getaway for Thais but also a global tourist hotspot. Known for its diverse attractions, the city boasts natural beauty, vibrant hangouts, malls, restaurants, and cafes. Additionally, Pattaya regularly hosts festivals that draw international visitors year-round.
Its proximity to Bangkok—just under two hours—enhances its appeal, solidifying Pattaya’s status as a new World Destination.
For those seeking a vacation home or a promising real estate investment, Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya by AssetWise is a standout choice.
Interested parties can find more information at:
Website: www.assetwise.co.th
Phone: 02-168-0000
LINE: @assetwise