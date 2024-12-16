\"AssetWise\" Launches Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya: Luxurious Staycation Residence

Designed under the concept “The Impression of Blue”, the project is ideally located near Jomtien Beach, amidst a vibrant World Destination that offers an exciting blend of day and night activities.

With its elegant design, comprehensive amenities, and starting price in the low 4-million-baht range, this project meets the needs of both leisure and investment.

The high-rise condominium consists of two towers, standing 44 and 47 stories tall, with a total of 606 residential units and 5 commercial units. Spanning over 5 rai (approximately 8,000 square metres), it is located on Jomtien Second Road, close to Sukhumvit Road, and just 500 metres from Jomtien Beach.

Inspired by the patterns of waves and sand, Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya combines modern, elegant, and sophisticated design elements with a colour palette that harmonizes with the ocean. This creates a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere, making it the perfect retreat for the whole family.

The project’s excellence has been recognized with the Best Condo Architectural Design (Eastern Seaboard) award at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024 (19th edition).