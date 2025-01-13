Thailand celebrates becoming a global leader in tourism with a total of 35.54 million tourists in 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Rome, which oversees the markets of Italy, Israel, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, announced a significant achievement in 2024. They broke the record for the highest number of tourists from Southern Europe and Mediterranean countries visiting Thailand. The number of tourists from Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, and Greece all set new highs compared to 2019, which was the previous record year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary data shows that in 2024, there were 940,051 tourists from Southern Europe (7 countries) visiting Thailand. The top three were Israeli tourists at 281,803, Italian tourists at 267,474, and Spanish tourists at 207,710, all setting impressive new records. Additionally, secondary markets also set new records, such as Turkey with 103,692 tourists, Portugal with 54,793 tourists, Greece with 20,637 tourists, and Cyprus, which continued to recover from the previous year, with 3,942 tourists. The estimated revenue from tourism from these Southern European countries (7 countries) is over 64.39 billion baht.
This success reflects the strong recovery of the Southern European market and the increasing popularity of Thailand among tourists in the region. It demonstrates the demand for Thailand as a major global destination for these tourists. Ms. Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of TAT Rome, stated, "The year 2024 has been a year of success and pride for Thai tourism in the Southern European market. This is partly due to the significant “Strategic Move” in collaboration with airline partners (Airline Focus), resulting in the launch of international flights such as Neos Air's Milan-Phuket route (from December 2023), Iberojet's Madrid-Bangkok route (from May 30, 2024), Thai Airways' Milan-Bangkok route (from July 1, 2024), and ITA Airways' Rome-Bangkok route (from November 16, 2024).
Miss Thapanee Kiatphaibool – TAT Governor said “In 2025, TAT will continue to elevate this success through plans and activities under TAT's main policies and strategies, aiming to drive Thai tourism strategy towards creating valuable experiences and sustainability. This will focus on transitioning to quality and high-value tourism in collaboration with partners in the tourism industry, covering both demand and supply aspects domestically and internationally, through the 'Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025' campaign, which highlights Thailand's diverse selling points to deliver value and experiences to target tourists."
Under the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025" project, TAT aims to promote year-round travel to Thailand. In the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, TAT Rome has organized continuous promotional activities, such as supporting the filming of the "Sapiens: Only One Planet" documentary by RAI 3, which aired two episodes in December 2024. They also organized a press trip for Marcopolo TV to film a 10-episode travel documentary about Thailand, set to air from February to April 2025 on Marcopolo TV and Travel TV in Italy. Additionally, a press trip for the Donnavventura show on Rai 2 filmed in Thailand in November 2024, with broadcasts scheduled for early 2025. These activities aim to attract quality tourists and support Thailand's goal of becoming a global tourism hub.
The Governor Thanpanee revealed that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to celebrate the campaign 'The Million Thanks' to welcome tourists from Southern Europe and Mediterranean countries, which is expected to grow to a total of 1 million tourists in 2025.
For more information, please contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Rome Office. Phone: +39 06 420 14422, +39 06 420 14426, Email: [email protected], Website: www.turismothailandese.it
