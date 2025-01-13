Thailand celebrates becoming a global leader in tourism with a total of 35.54 million tourists in 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) office in Rome, which oversees the markets of Italy, Israel, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, announced a significant achievement in 2024. They broke the record for the highest number of tourists from Southern Europe and Mediterranean countries visiting Thailand. The number of tourists from Israel, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal, and Greece all set new highs compared to 2019, which was the previous record year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary data shows that in 2024, there were 940,051 tourists from Southern Europe (7 countries) visiting Thailand. The top three were Israeli tourists at 281,803, Italian tourists at 267,474, and Spanish tourists at 207,710, all setting impressive new records. Additionally, secondary markets also set new records, such as Turkey with 103,692 tourists, Portugal with 54,793 tourists, Greece with 20,637 tourists, and Cyprus, which continued to recover from the previous year, with 3,942 tourists. The estimated revenue from tourism from these Southern European countries (7 countries) is over 64.39 billion baht.