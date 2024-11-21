Bridgewise-Rakuten partnership will offer cutting-edge info to Japanese investors

Bridgewise announced a strategic partnership with Rakuten Securities on Thursday to launch its artificial intelligence (AI) powered financial investment analysis for its customers.
From spring 2025, this partnership will offer Bridgewise’s AI-powered investment intelligence services to over 11 million Rakuten Securities customers, with further innovative features set to be rolled out later in the year.
This strategic partnership marks their shared values in providing cutting-edge innovations and investment information to investors, Bridgewise Asia Pacific General Manager Kelvin Phua said.
Rakuten Securities deserves praise for its dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to its customers’ financial well-being, he said, expecting the partnership to enable more Japanese investors to access cutting-edge innovations and investment information.
“We look forward to empowering more Japanese investors to make informed decisions across a more diverse and increasingly global investment landscape,” he said.
Phua noted that Japan's stock market was among the largest markets in the world, confirming that the previous partnership with JPX Market Innovation & Research enabled foreign investors to access the Japanese market.
The JPX Market Explorer platform’s potential to report information on Japanese companies in other languages has helped increase the accessibility for foreign investors, he explained.
“I think Japanese people are also starting to take a keen interest in investing,” he said. “We are at a perfect time to work with local partners to be able to provide this sort of information.”
This announcement underscores Bridgewise’s focus on Asia Pacific as a strategic priority, with its established presence in the United Arab Emirates, as well as its sights set on rapid growth in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The company’s platform analyses fundamental data and rating as well as investment recommendations on over 90% of global equities and funds, including exchange-traded funds, stocks and mutual funds.
Since its founding in 2019, the platform is now available in more than 25 languages and across 15 markets and has a coverage of more than 50,000 global financial instruments.
In addition to market expansion, Bridgewise has also been rolling out new products and innovations to continually serve the evolving needs of institutional and retail investors around the world.
Some of its recent product offerings and innovations include:
● Bridget: A conversational AI investment tool that offers investment insights, including specific buy/sell recommendations for stocks. The solution also addresses several key AI chatbot-related drawbacks, such as a lack of finance focused expertise and hallucinations.
● FundWise: A fund analysis solution to provide bottom-up analysis, break down funds into constituent assets and provide a detailed analysis of each one, as well as buy/sell recommendations.
● ESG Analysis: With 120 ESG parameters and covering 16,000 global stocks, this solution offers breakdown of key factors for each Environment, Social and Governance dimension.