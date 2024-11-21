Bridgewise-Rakuten partnership will offer cutting-edge info to Japanese investors

Bridgewise announced a strategic partnership with Rakuten Securities on Thursday to launch its artificial intelligence (AI) powered financial investment analysis for its customers.

From spring 2025, this partnership will offer Bridgewise’s AI-powered investment intelligence services to over 11 million Rakuten Securities customers, with further innovative features set to be rolled out later in the year.

This strategic partnership marks their shared values in providing cutting-edge innovations and investment information to investors, Bridgewise Asia Pacific General Manager Kelvin Phua said.

Rakuten Securities deserves praise for its dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to its customers’ financial well-being, he said, expecting the partnership to enable more Japanese investors to access cutting-edge innovations and investment information.

“We look forward to empowering more Japanese investors to make informed decisions across a more diverse and increasingly global investment landscape,” he said.