RX Tradex to showcase 3,000 of new cutting-edge industrial machinery brands at “METALEX 2024”

In the afternoon, Mr. Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry, presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand Industrial Conference. This conference is the first of its kind, a collaboration with the Foundation for Industrial Development and eight specialized network institutions. During the ceremony, the Minister delivered a special keynote speech titled "FIND Industrial Vision 2025: Transforming Thai Industry for Sustainability." In his speech, he emphasized that the rapid global changes pose significant challenges that Thailand must adapt to. The country needs to proactively drive rapid and effective changes to enable the Thai industrial sector to overcome limitations and compete in the global market.

"Industrial transformation is a key policy in driving the operations of the Ministry of Industry and the industrial sector towards a new era of environmentally friendly economy. This is achieved through collaboration with the Industrial Development Foundation to promote and support government agencies in enhancing the competitiveness of the Thai industrial sector. Various mechanisms are utilized, such as consulting, training, research and development, inspection, testing, certification, energy conservation, and environmental preservation, as well as other related services. These initiatives are facilitated through eight specialized network institutes focusing on critical industries in the country, with the goal of driving sustainable growth and global recognition for Thailand's industrial sector.”

Ms. Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX Tradex and organizer of METALEX, revealed that many industries still have a high demand for metals while also needing to adapt to meet the demands of a changing market. This involves improving machinery capabilities and incorporating modern technology to enhance operations. METALEX 2024, ASEAN's premier exhibition of machine tools and metalworking technologies, will enable entrepreneurs to adopt new innovations and technologies to develop their businesses and address the complex challenges of today’s world.

This 38th edition of the event will showcase cutting-edge innovations through over 3,000 industrial machinery brands from 50 countries. It will feature 21 international pavilions from 8 countries and regions, including South Korea, Germany, China, Japan, Taiwan (ROC), Singapore, Italy, and India. Additionally, several industrial machines will be launched for the first time at this event, offering new opportunities to elevate manufacturing and empower industry professionals to create outstanding achievements for their businesses.

In addition to showcasing the latest machinery, METALEX 2024 will host over 50 knowledge-enriching seminars, delivered by 130 distinguished speakers. Highlights include the EV Tech Forum, AI Forum, and the 12th Metallurgy Forum. METALEX The Nexus, a new addition to the event, will feature live innovation demonstrations and hands-on workshops, providing participants with practical experience to excel in the era of intelligent engineering.

The event will also feature the Thailand Industrial Conference, which includes a variety of insight seminar topics, such as:

Charting the direction for industrial structure reform,

Elevating Thailand's manufacturing industry sustainably through digital technology,

Unlocking the secrets of increasing industrial productivity with drone technology, and

Exploring the direction and opportunities of Thailand’s medical device industry.

These activities aim to equip entrepreneurs with the insights and skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic industrial landscape.

"We anticipate that the event will attract no less than 100,000 visitors, including metalworking industry professionals from around the world, and generate business transactions valued at no less than 7 billion Baht," concluded Mrs. Waraporn.

METALEX 2024 takes place at BITEC Halls 98–104, from November 20–23, 2024, running daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Entry is free for registered visitors. Please note: Professional attire is required as the event is a business-oriented exhibition. Due to the presence of large machinery and possible sparks from live demonstrations, attendees under the age of 15 are not permitted to enter. For more details, visit www.metalex.co.th or contact 0 2686 7222 or email [email protected].