Smog to style: Siam Kubota and Greyhound turn rice straw into fashion

Siam Kubota, the country’s leading farm machinery company, is collaborating with leading streetwear brand Greyhound Original to provide a new and high-value rice straw solution.

The two firms are upcycling rice straw into high-quality fibre to produce dozens of clothing items, bags, and hats sold under the Greyhound brand.

Rice-straw designs from the “Turn Waste to Agri-Wear” campaign debuted at a fashion show on Tuesday, where the secrets of the new fabric were revealed.

The rice-straw fibre is the fruit of research by scientists at Rajamangala University of Technology, Isan Surin, said Phisanu Milintanuch, Siam Kubota’s vice president.

The researchers collaborated with local communities to create an alternative fibre from agricultural byproducts such as rice straw and silk cocoon. The result is a high-quality fabric that weaves cleaner air for Thailand.

"We [Siam Kubota] realised that part of our responsibility is to address sustainable agriculture and that effort includes reducing the sector’s waste," Phisanu said. "Over 20 million tonnes of rice straw cover Thailand’s fields after every harvest, and “disposal by burning causes environmental impacts”, he pointed out.

Siam Kubota said it persuaded some farmers to turn rice straw into animal feed, compost or biofuel production rather than burning it, but the products' prices remained low.

Transforming crop waste into fabric for fashion is a far more sustainable solution, Phisanu said.

The idea led the company to Greyhound Original, which is also keen on environmentally friendly innovation.