ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo aims to inspire urgent action

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) on Friday, Sumet emphasised the urgency of immediate action to preserve the planet.
"We only have one world, and it is completely interconnected. Events in other parts of the globe inevitably affect us," he said.
He then highlighted sustainable practices inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (late King Rama IX), particularly the sufficiency economy philosophy. This development approach promotes self-reliance, sustainability, and harmonious coexistence with society and the environment.
Sumet explained, "The key to a sufficiency economy is to carefully consider whether our consumption stems from genuine needs or mere greed."
The philosophy centres on three principles: sufficiency, rationality, and immunity. He urged Thais to embrace these concepts, stating, "It's time for us to learn King Rama IX's sufficiency philosophy and take action to ensure a sustainable world for future generations."
Echoing Sumet's sentiments, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev CEO and chairman of SX2024 highlighted the expo's purpose. The premier sustainability event in ASEAN aims to inspire and showcase sustainable practices, reinforcing the notion that sustainability is a shared responsibility, he said.
"SX has garnered an overwhelming positive response in previous years, as it offers solutions for attendees of all ages seeking answers to the pressing challenge of creating a ‘Good Balance and Better World’ across economic, social and environmental dimensions," he said.
The fifth edition of the Sustainability Expo 2024, themed “Sufficiency for Sustainability for a Good Balance and Better World”, showcases knowledge-sharing, innovation, and technology from over 270 organisations worldwide.
More than 600 speakers and experts from around the globe are set to participate in the event, which runs until October 6 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok's Khlong Toei district.
The expo is co-founded by five leading Thai private companies: Fraser Property (Thailand), PTT Pcl, SCG, Thai Beverage, and Thai Union Group. It aims to foster a vital connection between businesses and consumers, nurturing a sustainable cycle that benefits all.
"Along with our partners, the expo will share invaluable knowledge and present innovative ideas in technology that foster balance in our world while driving impactful action during this decade of action. Additionally, we are championing a B2C2B [business-to-consumer-to-business] approach, which places consumers at the centre of our sustainability initiatives. This fosters a vital connection between businesses and consumers, nurturing a sustainable cycle that benefits us all," Thapana said.
To commemorate the opening of SX2024, the organisers' committee presented the 2024 Sustainability Shaper Award to the Mae Fah Luang Foundation. The event concluded with a special chorus of delegates, ambassadors, and students singing "What a Wonderful World" together.