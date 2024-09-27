ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo aims to inspire urgent action

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX2024) on Friday, Sumet emphasised the urgency of immediate action to preserve the planet.

"We only have one world, and it is completely interconnected. Events in other parts of the globe inevitably affect us," he said.

He then highlighted sustainable practices inspired by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (late King Rama IX), particularly the sufficiency economy philosophy. This development approach promotes self-reliance, sustainability, and harmonious coexistence with society and the environment.

Sumet explained, "The key to a sufficiency economy is to carefully consider whether our consumption stems from genuine needs or mere greed."

The philosophy centres on three principles: sufficiency, rationality, and immunity. He urged Thais to embrace these concepts, stating, "It's time for us to learn King Rama IX's sufficiency philosophy and take action to ensure a sustainable world for future generations."

Echoing Sumet's sentiments, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, ThaiBev CEO and chairman of SX2024 highlighted the expo's purpose. The premier sustainability event in ASEAN aims to inspire and showcase sustainable practices, reinforcing the notion that sustainability is a shared responsibility, he said.