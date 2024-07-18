NGOs call on the National Assembly of Thailand to stop serving shark fin

This call comes after Tossaporn Serirak, a Member of Parliament from Phrae Province, and House of Representatives Chairman of the Standing Committee on Public Health, shared a public post on his personal Facebook Page on February 29, 2024, with a photo of a shark fin soup being ladled into a bowl accompanied with the text: “In the ocean, there are sharks, in the parliament there are… Should the Parliament House serve shark fin soup to members of the parliament? Stop catering food to MPs and Senators.”
Both organizations, whose work is dedicated to reducing the demand for sharks in Thailand, aim to raise awareness amongst Thailand’s Parliament about the harmful effects of shark-based dish consumption and the critical role sharks play in marine ecosystems.
The inclusion of shark fin on menus contributes to the decline of global shark populations and poses a significant threat to essential marine balance. Recent research revealed that global shark fishing mortality has increased from at least 76 to 80 million sharks per year between 2012 and 2019, ~25 million or around one-third of which were threatened species.
Governments in numerous major consumer countries such as China have taken a stand by prohibiting the serving of shark fin at official banquets for more than a decade, signalling a unified commitment to conservation.
A recent DNA study of shark fins traded in Thailand found that 62% of the identified fins belonged to sharks that are at risk of extinction. The results confirmed that ‘consumers could be eating endangered sharks in their soup’. Sharks are integral to the health of the ocean ecosystem and their disappearance can cause the ecosystem to collapse, affecting fisheries, coral reefs, local communities and the sustainability of the coastal economy.
“Over the past six years since the launch of WildAid’s Celebrate with #NoSharkFin campaign, the general public has become increasingly aware that consuming shark fin and other dishes made from sharks are no longer sustainable food choices and are contributing to the imbalance of the ocean's ecosystem. In recent years, Thailand has become a model example for protecting sharks.
The Maya Shark Watch research project, which studies blacktip reef sharks in Maya Bay, Hat Noppharat-Thara Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, has led to effective regulations for the management of tourism. We envision Thailand’s Parliament, as representatives of the Thai people, to lead as positive role models in protecting these keystone species that are critical to the oceans’ health and to support sustainable consumption that does not further threaten the environment,” said Petch Manopawitr, a conservation scientist and advisor to WildAid.
According to WildAid’s 2023 survey findings, Thais in urban areas predominantly consume shark fin in restaurants with their families, at weddings (57%), at gatherings with friends in restaurants (46%), and at family reunions during Chinese New Year (42%).
Despite a recent decline in shark fin consumption among urban Thais over the past six years, more than half of them (56%) still express an intention to consume shark fin in the future. This underscores Thailand's continued significance as a key market for shark fin. Effective awareness campaigns, supported by the government and hospitality and tourism sectors, are crucial to enlighten consumers about the impact of shark consumption.
Back in December 2019, WildAid and a coalition of eight local and international NGOs submitted an open letter to the Thai government seeking their urgent attention and action on ending the consumption of shark fin at any state events. The call came after the government received heavy criticism from the public after local media reported that shark fin soup had been served at an official banquet on December 3rd, 2019. There has been no official announcement from the former government at that time following the letter submission.
Around the world, there has been a shift in policy towards ending the consumption of shark fin, including from governments from the world’s major consumer countries like China and Hong Kong. As for the private sector, Thai Airways and approximately 50 other airlines have banned the transport of all shark fin and at least 186 venues, inclusive of hotel chains and restaurants, in Thailand have been declared shark fin-free, as part of the Fin Free Thailand initiative.
“We have seen shifts in policy towards ending the consumption of shark fin in many sectors around the world, including the private sector in Thailand. The Fin Free Thailand initiative that began in 2013 drew in a lot of interest and backing from large hotel chains, supermarkets, and restaurants pledging to ban shark fin from their establishments and they have kept their commitments. We sincerely urge Thailand’s Parliament to join other proactive governments who have already banned the serving of shark fin in their facilities and at banquets to support sustainable practices for the people and the environment,” said Nancy L.Gibson, Founder and Chief Executive, of Love Wildlife Foundation.
This week, WildAid and Love Wildlife Foundation respectfully called upon the parliament house to show strong environmental stewardship and lead by example of how celebrations can be held without shark fins.