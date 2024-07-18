NGOs call on the National Assembly of Thailand to stop serving shark fin

According to WildAid’s 2023 survey findings, Thais in urban areas predominantly consume shark fin in restaurants with their families, at weddings (57%), at gatherings with friends in restaurants (46%), and at family reunions during Chinese New Year (42%).

Despite a recent decline in shark fin consumption among urban Thais over the past six years, more than half of them (56%) still express an intention to consume shark fin in the future. This underscores Thailand's continued significance as a key market for shark fin. Effective awareness campaigns, supported by the government and hospitality and tourism sectors, are crucial to enlighten consumers about the impact of shark consumption.

Back in December 2019, WildAid and a coalition of eight local and international NGOs submitted an open letter to the Thai government seeking their urgent attention and action on ending the consumption of shark fin at any state events. The call came after the government received heavy criticism from the public after local media reported that shark fin soup had been served at an official banquet on December 3rd, 2019. There has been no official announcement from the former government at that time following the letter submission.

Around the world, there has been a shift in policy towards ending the consumption of shark fin, including from governments from the world’s major consumer countries like China and Hong Kong. As for the private sector, Thai Airways and approximately 50 other airlines have banned the transport of all shark fin and at least 186 venues, inclusive of hotel chains and restaurants, in Thailand have been declared shark fin-free, as part of the Fin Free Thailand initiative.

“We have seen shifts in policy towards ending the consumption of shark fin in many sectors around the world, including the private sector in Thailand. The Fin Free Thailand initiative that began in 2013 drew in a lot of interest and backing from large hotel chains, supermarkets, and restaurants pledging to ban shark fin from their establishments and they have kept their commitments. We sincerely urge Thailand’s Parliament to join other proactive governments who have already banned the serving of shark fin in their facilities and at banquets to support sustainable practices for the people and the environment,” said Nancy L.Gibson, Founder and Chief Executive, of Love Wildlife Foundation.

This week, WildAid and Love Wildlife Foundation respectfully called upon the parliament house to show strong environmental stewardship and lead by example of how celebrations can be held without shark fins.