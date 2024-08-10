“ReNew Pallets” made from recycled carton packaging waste in Thailand

This initiative is part of a pilot program led by SIG’s packaging plant in Rayong, Thailand, in partnership with Advanced Mat, a leading engineering materials researcher. The pallets are now being used in SIG’s warehousing operations in Thailand.
The innovative ReNew Pallets are partially composed of separated polymer and aluminum (PolyAl) from recycled carton packaging waste at SIG’s production plant in Thailand. This process replaces up to 30% of the virgin plastic typically used in pallet production with recycled content.
The molten PolyAl is molded into pallets designed to meet specific load-bearing requirements, featuring interlocking edges and forklift slots. Despite weighing only 22 kg, each pallet can hold a static load of over 8,500 kg and a dynamic load of 1,350 kg.
Miguel Gamito, Head of Operations and Supply Chain Management at SIG in Rayong, stated: “This project is one of several SIG initiatives aimed at reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing our role in the circular economy. Unlike regular pallets made solely from virgin materials, our ReNew Pallets incorporate recycled packaging waste, resulting in durable, non-toxic, and recyclable pallets. These pallets offer a more sustainable option for the logistics industry.”
Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi, Head of Market Thailand, Laos, Burma, and Cambodia at SIG, added: “With the successful testing of ReNew Pallets at our Rayong production plant, we plan to expand their use across the SIG network. They are more durable than the HDPE plastic pallets commonly used for storing and transporting goods. Our goal is to eventually replace all our HDPE pallets and deliver our carton sleeves to customers using ReNew Pallets. By expanding this project, SIG is actively contributing to recycling efforts and reintegrating recyclable materials into the cycle, aligning with our commitment to leading the way toward a fully circular packaging system.”
Vitsarut Janpaen, CEO of Advanced Mat, commented: “As a materials specialist, Advanced Mat has been instrumental in successfully developing and producing these commercially viable ReNew Pallets. We are dedicated to using our expertise to facilitate the wider use of PolyAl. This partnership with SIG is a crucial step in our commitment to innovation and sustainability. By incorporating waste into the circular economy, we are increasing our positive impact on the environment.”
In the pilot phase, the ReNew Pallets will be used in SIG’s warehouse in Rayong. Following successful implementation, future plans include using PolyAl from recycled post-consumer beverage cartons. Up to 3,400 beverage cartons are used to create a single ReNew Pallet, which can divert waste from landfills and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 144.68 kg per pallet.