“ReNew Pallets” made from recycled carton packaging waste in Thailand

This initiative is part of a pilot program led by SIG’s packaging plant in Rayong, Thailand, in partnership with Advanced Mat, a leading engineering materials researcher. The pallets are now being used in SIG’s warehousing operations in Thailand.

The innovative ReNew Pallets are partially composed of separated polymer and aluminum (PolyAl) from recycled carton packaging waste at SIG’s production plant in Thailand. This process replaces up to 30% of the virgin plastic typically used in pallet production with recycled content.

The molten PolyAl is molded into pallets designed to meet specific load-bearing requirements, featuring interlocking edges and forklift slots. Despite weighing only 22 kg, each pallet can hold a static load of over 8,500 kg and a dynamic load of 1,350 kg.